Health
USDA confirms COVID-19 in Ohio deer
Washington — The US Department of Agriculture said Friday that some Ohio deer were found to carry SARS-CoV-2, a virus that causes COVID-19.
According to USDA, the Ohio State University Veterinary School collected samples from infected animals between January and March of this year. Authorities do not say from which region of Ohio the samples were collected.
“These are the first deer to be identified with the SARS-CoV-2 virus worldwide, but previous studies have shown that deer can be ly infected with the virus and some wild deer against the virus. It has been shown to have had an antibody, “said USDA.
Deer are not the first animals to become infected with the virus, but government health officials have stated that animals have a low risk of spreading the virus to humans.
The virus can spread to deer and other animals through close contact with people infected with COVID-19. People infected with the virus are encouraged to stay away from pets and other animals.
