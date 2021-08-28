How to prepare for the peak season of West Nile fever | News, sports, work





With the heyday of West Nile virus infection, it’s time to break through repellents and long sleeves. The West Nile virus arrived in the United States more than 20 years ago, making annoying mosquitoes even more problematic. Mosquitoes carry more diseases than any other organism. Their life expectancy is short, but they can cause many problems in such a short amount of time. The United States is home to more than 3,000 mosquitoes and 174 species. Different types of mosquitoes breed at different times of the year. The most problematic mosquito species is the currently breeding Culex pipiens. This species is considered worldwide as the major carrier of West Nile virus. West Nile fever can also harm other non-human mammals, birds, and even large reptiles such as crocodiles. Culex also carries other illnesses that do not affect humans. Patricia Thompson, director of public health at Marshall County, said mosquitoes such as Culex pipiens can be avoided by removing the water that collects around the garden. “The weather we have experienced has significantly reduced the number of mosquitoes.” Thompson said. “They breed in standing water and we are drought, so there is really no standing water.” “Empty the pet water pan. The water is at the bottom of the flowerpot, so throw them away.” She added. “If you have a tire swing, make a hole in the bottom to drain it.” West Nile fever activity has been reported in Iowa, but nothing has yet been confirmed in Marshall County. As of Tuesday, Iowa had a West Nile virus incidence of .01 to .24 per 100,000 population this year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are two types of illnesses that can be caused by a virus. More serious is neuroinvasive disease, which means that it can affect the nervous system. Symptoms include headache, high fever, stiff neck, weakness, disorientation, stupor, pain, malaise, and skin rash. Nerve infiltrative disorders can also cause convulsions, tremors, paralysis and coma. Thompson said the combination of symptoms is enough to contact your health care provider. According to Thompson, the best way to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors is to wear long sleeves, trousers and socks. Loose clothing is also recommended. It’s still hot and humid, so keep hydrated while wearing warm clothes. For repellents, DEET is the most important ingredient to look for, but high DEET does not provide additional protection. Thompson has revealed that more DEET actually means that the repellent lasts longer. She recommends that adults use repellents in 50 percent of DEET, while 10 percent is recommended for children over 2 months old. “After that, I found that picaridin and lemon eucalyptus oils were also effective.” She said. “This is a virus, so antibiotics don’t help.” She continued. “Even healthy people get sick for weeks. Use common sense when you go out and always be aware that it can happen.” Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

.

