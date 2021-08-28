“We are on a mission”: Texas Firefighters Bringing Covid Vaccines to Your Door | Vaccines and Immunization

Raul Valenzuela was sitting in the living room of Corpus Christi. Texas, When two firefighters prepared the Covid-19 vaccine.

Barren Serra, most of whom returned home, couldn’t imagine going out for a shot. However, he knew that the pandemic was getting worse in the city, so he jumped at the opportunity to get vaccinated at his home.

“I finally got the number from the TV and called it,” he said.

When the needle came in, Valens Ella didn’t flinch. And in just a few seconds, he took his first dose with a band-aid as his souvenir.

“Okay, God blesses you,” he told the first responder. He may have just saved his life.

In Corpus Christi Most-Latino Beach Town At the corner of the Texas coast, there is a population of about 327,000, almost 1,000. Residents have already died of the virus.. And when the incident goes out of control again and all intensive care units fill up, local authorities are working hard to anticipate further tragedy.

You can take the horse to the water, but you cannot drink it. The corpus is a universal domestic vaccination like Barren’s Ella, delivering water to all horses in the town. Still, many will not drink.

Although they have been qualified for months, more than half of the locals over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.Uptake is even lower than Throughout Texas, Already lagging behind many of the countries..

Ritchie Quintello, the city’s deputy fire chief, likened people who refused the vaccine to smokers, drunk drivers, and drug users.

“It’s not a different or new frustration or emotion. Frankly, in contrast to all the other possibilities that have the same effect, it’s now just focused on the virus,” said Kintero. Stated.

Active Covid-19 cases Keep climbing There are hundreds of new positives every day in the corpus area.And in just two weeks of the school year, the city’s independent school district reported 1,043 infections, The majority among students.

Currently, nearly 40% of the capacity of hospitals in the area is filled by Covid-19 patients. No ICU bed Also available for adults. Only five are left for the child.

largely Of the county hospitalized Covid-19 patients, unvaccinated, earlier this week, 15 residents I died in a day.

Still, taking a shot right now is not an easy task. At La Palmera Mall, shoppers can step into reused storefronts, take vaccines and leave within 20 minutes without reservation. Similarly, vaccination at home makes jabs as seamless as ordering food delivery.

“If you work during the day and we want you to come in the evening, we do it. If we can handle it during the day, we will come during the day,” said Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert. Rocha says.

“We want to remove the barriers to those who get the vaccine.”

Ofelia Flores celebrates after receiving a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. “I listen to science,” she said. Photo: Verónica G Cárdenas / The Guardian

Rocha firefighters work overtime after a 24-hour shift to help anyone who wants a shot.They administered more than 6,000 times To home patients Since then The end of January When Recently Vaccinated 229 members of the wider population.

“It ’s great to see people coming on a good day. [get] In most cases, people are vaccinated against the corona rather than having people in the worst case, “said Captain Cody Eyring. The fire department has responded to numerous calls from Covid-19 patients, in addition to responding to car accidents, heart attacks, strokes and other emergency medical care.

Meanwhile, when the emergency room was flooded, first responders demanded an ambulance to increase capacity. To avoid hours of waiting time, which may be detaining ambulances, they also began assigning advocates to coordinate with the hospital.

“We know we have to vaccinate people. We know we have to do these programs. Kenneth Aben, assistant fire chief of the corpus, said: “It’s a daunting task to have to do all this at the same time.”

To date, more than 100 Corpus Christi fire department staff have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Every day, another spouse, child, parent, or sibling gets sick.

“A little more frustrated. A little less smiling. That’s what started,” Kintero said of the increasing number of cases of Covid. “Despite the badges and titles, what you have, we are still humans, have the same type of emotions, and hopefully worry about others.”

“The best word I can use is fatigue. It’s a sacrifice for everyone,” he added. “We cannot escape it.”

When Corpus Christi was facing the present crisis, fear seized a faction of the masses. Fully vaccinated residents are rushing to their home vaccination call center in search of booster shots, Many are not yet qualified..

Operations Captain Robert Cruz holds a printout detailing who can get the third jab exactly. The point is that only immunocompromised patients are currently eligible – news that offends some callers. He begs them to give the crew some time.

“We all have one mission,” Cruz said. “It’s about taking care of the population. Get them their vaccine. Get rid of this nasty virus. So you know whatever you need for this mission, I I’m happy with that. “

Cruz has finally begun to hear from his vaccinated friends. He welcomes a change of heart. “I called before. He opposed it all. He got Covid. And now he’s all,” Hey, I’m ready for my vaccine. ” Said Cruz.

“Yes, we will take care of you.”

At La Palmera Vaccination clinicPeople with families wearing ventilators are coming in for the first shot. Children too. They are worried that they may get sick at school and ask their parents to take them.

Interest diminished in early summer, but the site was busy again for a few weeks. Recently, nearly 2,800 people went to the mall in search of vaccines.

Cathy Ard Bratner, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for the county, said: “Vaccination is the key.”

Surrounded by the wreckage of Attractive Charlie accessories The store, the patient checked in last week and got their shots. Wearing masks, they stared at their cell phones and chatted. Immediately they went outdoors.

Nathaniel Bynum, 17, on the left, was vaccinated with the Covid vaccine at La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi. Photo: Veronica G Cardenas / Guardian

After Nathaniel Bynum took the second dose, he waited near the exit. At the age of 17, he graduated from high school before joining the Marine Corps in San Diego.

“I don’t want to get sick. I’m young, but I don’t want to tell others,” Bynum said.

The day before, Covid-19 and one of his family members, who were severely ill with pneumonia, needed resuscitation. She trusted the host of the right-wing Christian talk show more than her loved one. They were also conservative, but I wanted her to get a jab.

“I don’t know why it’s controversial. It’s like getting a flu vaccine. That’s not controversial,” Bynum said.

“It’s just a vaccination. It’s not a big deal.”