A 4-year-old child dies of the youngest coronavirus in Riverside County, according to health officials





Riverside County, California — A 4-year-old child in Riverside County died after being infected with COVID-19, the youngest virus-related death in the county since the outbreak of the pandemic, public health officials said Friday. Did. The Riverside County Public Health Service said in a news release that the child died in the first week of August, but the cause of death was reported this week after confirmation from the coroner’s office. According to the department, the 4-year-old had no underlying health problems. According to Public Health Service spokesman Jose Alvaro Jr., the child was “easily” hospitalized before he died. The county reports the highest daily total of new COVID infections since January

The child’s name and place of residence are not disclosed. “This tragedy reminds us that the virus doesn’t distinguish between young and old,” said Dr. Jeffrey Leon, a public health officer in Riverside County, in writing. “The death of this child reinforces our commitment to stop this pandemic before another young life is lost.” This is the third childhood COVID-19 death in the county. The other children were 12 and 15 years old, Alvaro Jr. said. County has report Since the inception of the pandemic, there have been a total of 4,727 coronavirus-related deaths, most of whom were residents over the age of 30. But there are “a handful” of teens and young adults who have died from the virus, and some have underlying health problems, public health officials said. “Our protection is a top priority”: Locals respond to vaccination obligations to city workers

In the adjacent Los Angeles County 6 children died Percentage of COVID-19 infections in early August — 2 children under 12 years and 4 children between 12 and 17 years. On the other hand, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report As of Wednesday, 141 COVID-19 deaths of children aged 0 to 4 years nationwide. Although the hospitalization rate for pediatric coronavirus is lower than that of adults, it has skyrocketed in recent weeks to reach 0.41 per 100,000 children aged 0 to 17 years, the previous high of 100,000 set in mid-January. It reached 0.31 per hit. CDC.. “It’s just heartbreaking that COVID-19 killed a very young person,” said Karen Spiegel, supervisor of Riverside County. “This loss reminds us all that protecting people in areas not yet eligible for vaccination, including children under the age of 12, is our number one priority.”



