Waterworld becomes the first Colorado theme park to be designated as a Certified Autism Center – CBS Denver





Denver (CBS4) – Waterworld is a beloved place for many Colorados with a long and rich history of serving the community. The park is full of fun summer sounds, tastes and smells, and there is a lot to touch and see. When Covid-19 closed Waterworld in the summer of 2020, staff were busy with some new projects. One of them involved making the park more comprehensive for people with autism. read more: “Sorrowful and tragic”: Gold Star family reacts to bombing in Afghanistan Kimberly Botello and her daughter Sloan love to visit Waterworld. Sloan was diagnosed with autism in February. “I’m often asked what helps her when she goes into meltdown mode, but unfortunately I don’t know because every day is different,” said Botello. “Navigating a place like Waterworld can be really difficult. A lot of sensory things are happening,” said Lee Ann Pascvarich of the Colorado Autism Association. To better serve autistic guests, Waterworld has implemented a number of new features this year, including a hyposensory room on the hill just above Thunder Bay Wavepool. If you have an autistic family who needs to stay away from the stimulus of the park, it provides a quiet space for the family to go. read more: Amber Alert, last seen 21 months ago in Colorado Springs with Arthur Glover The rooms are painted in muted colors and have soft furniture in addition to the air conditioning and the ability to play music. There are other features, such as lots of sensory toys and large windows, so you don’t feel like you’re out of the park. Ask Patty Bouchard. She is a regular in Waterworld with her autistic son Ronnie. On a recent visit, she had to use the room when Ronnie had an episode. “Without the room, I would probably have had to pack up my luggage,” Bushar said. In addition to the hyposensory room, there are other things that families with autistic members can use to make the experience as good as possible, such as a pass to facilitate admission to Waterworld. There is also a guide to evaluate all attractions related to touch, taste, smell, sight and sound.You can download Copy here.. Other news: Brighton 27J School has lifted its face mask obligation as two classrooms are forced to distance education due to the outbreak of COVID. Waterworld has been nationally accredited as a Certified Autism Center and is the first theme park in Colorado to achieve its designation. Some team members are trained in various areas to help people with autism, including sensory perception.

