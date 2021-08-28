What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, August 28th

Recent development:

Ontario announces Vaccine certification format — Commonly known as a “vaccine passport” — state sources told CBC News. The plan will be revealed early next week.

Implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine passport will be discussed at a cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Sources say some ministers are against it, but the program will move on.

One of Ottawa’s student groups is concerned that if Election Canada cancels its on-campus voting program, it will create unnecessary barriers for young people who want to vote in the upcoming federal elections.

The Canadian Election Commission said in a statement that the program was canceled due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertain schedule of the minority government.

Reported by Ottawa Public Health (OPH) 47 more COVIDs-19 Fridays, The largest daily update since June 4th.

Some parents are dissatisfied with the lack of face-to-face extracurricular lessons At Ottawa’s largest school board this fallDespite the facts, state public health guidelines will allow students to return to some face-to-face activities.

How many cases do you have?

As of Friday 28,239 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19.. 185 known active cases, 27,461 cases are believed to have been resolved, and 593 people died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 51,200 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 49,900 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 200 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215. Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the area in August.

Akwesasne More than 730 inhabitants have tested positive for COVID-19 and reported 10 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory 13 people died and 1 died. Pikuwa Kanagan There was nothing.

CBC Ottawa is profiling The person who died in COVID-19 ..If you want to share The story of your loved one, please contact ..

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 3 of the resumption plan Stay there In the near future..

This plan has a limited capacity based on distance and allows you to dine indoors.Gym, cinema And museum It can reach 50% capacity internally.

The larger general gathering limit is 25 inside and 100 outside.Those limits are Even higher for organized events..

Ontario New Semester Plan make it possible Extracurricular activities, And the mask remain mandatory, Vaccines are not..

COVID-19 vaccine Becoming mandatory But for many activities and services.Ontario do not have Central vaccine passport.

West Quebec

West Quebec is currently below Green zone restrictions, The lowest on the state’s four-color scale.

State physical distance length Reduced to 1 meter..

10 people are allowed to live in a private residence, 20 people are allowed outdoors, and 50 people are allowed to play sports. Organized events can be much larger.

School planning in this state Classroom bubbles are no longer included, but student classes now include masks.

State vaccine passport Starts on wednesday For people over 13 years old in spaces such as public events, bars, restaurants and gyms.

Quebec can use the app and present paper evidence. People from outside the state You need to show paper proof. Everyone must show their ID.

what can I do?

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination.. Variant of concern More contagious, Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future, Staying home when sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean, even when wearing a mask, and stay away from people you don’t live with.

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

The skateboarder will leave the convenience store at Wellington Street West in Ottawa on August 27, 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trevor Pritchard / CBC)

vaccination Suppress spreads Of all variants of COVID-19.There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents are now Skip 14-day quarantine When returning to Canada.People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test Enter Canada by land without fines..

Fully vaccinated Americans can visit Canada No need to quarantine, Tourists from all other countries are set to be allowed from September 7th, but on the border with the United States Non-essential land travel remains banned At least until September 21st.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation varies with Quebec When Ontario..

vaccination

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.three In use, When Two approved for young people Youth of 12 years old.

Canadian Vaccine Task Force Says People You can wait up to 16 weeks between doses..Due to factors, the state supplies More infectious delta variant..

That same task force says Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

Over 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, including the first and second doses.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination of people over 12 years old in 2021..It offers a third booster shot To a specific vulnerable group, When Details according to health unit..

People can Find local appointments open online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines Through our own reservation system, As some family doctors do.

Community health units are flexible In larger frameworks, including around bookings, Check out their website For more information. They provide a standby list and walk-in dose in a hurry.

Campaign is changing Away from the mask clinic Go to a mobile clinic to target people who haven’t taken the first dose yet, or who can take a second dose this time.

West Quebec

Quebec Vaccination is given to people over 12 years old. Its goal is to provide Second dose after the first 4 weeks..

Qualified person You can book online or by phone Or visit one of the states Permanent and mobile walk-in clinic..

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) From illness like a cold Severe pulmonary infection with common symptoms such as fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste Or smell.. recently, Runny nose and headache It’s becoming more common.

Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

In Ontario, we recommend that you take the test only if: Meet specific criteria, Symptoms, exposure, or have a specific job.

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid inspection It is available in several places.

Travelers in need of testing There are several local options for paying one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve When Check the waiting time online.A few Walk-in test It is available.

If you have any questions, such as if a walk-in test is available nearby, please call 1-877-644-4545.

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 test and vaccine clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341.

Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team (613-740-0999) for services including testing and vaccination in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

