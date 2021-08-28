COVID-19 has a higher risk of heart inflammation and thrombotic symptoms than vaccines

CBS News

Two separate vaccine studies have found that COVID-19 has a higher risk of symptoms than the risk of certain rare vaccine symptoms.

Pfizer / BioNTech slightly increases the risk of myocarditis or heart inflammation, but actually catching COVID-19 increases the risk of heart inflammation, according to a study by the Israeli Clarit Institute in Tel Aviv. ..

Researchers examined nearly two million people — some vaccinated and some unvaccinated. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) And we monitored other people who weren’t—and those who were vaccinated for 42 days from their first injection. Similarly, they monitored people infected with COVID-19 and compared the two groups.

NS Research found The mRNA vaccine increased the risk of myocarditis, with about 1-5 events per 100,000 people. However, the presence of COVID-19 further increased that risk, with 11 events per 100,000 people.

“Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle,” Dr. Sean T. Liu, who was not part of the study, told CBS News. Liu, an assistant professor of medicine and microbiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, said that although the risk of myocarditis after vaccination is high, “the risk of myocarditis is still under investigation and should be considered, but not created. Please. Worry. “

The study found that COVID-19 “significantly increased” many other serious adverse events. Acute kidney injury (125.4 cases per 100,000 COVID-19 patients), pulmonary embolism (61.7 cases per 100,000 COVID-19 patients), deep vein thrombosis, severe thrombosis, 100,000 COVID-19 patients 43 events per.

“COVID-19 is a terrible illness. I’ve seen it tear my family and kill my friends,” Liu said. “All medical interventions have risks and benefits. The benefits of COVID-19 vaccination definitely outweigh the risks.”

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, also examined the risk of other symptoms such as lymphadenopathy, appendicitis, and shingles infection of the vaccine compared to COVID-19 infection, and the vaccine increased most of the risk. I found that it was not related to. Of the adverse events investigated.

In fact, the vaccine was actually protected from several adverse events, wrote Grace Lee, a pediatric professor at Stanford University School of Medicine. Commentary on research..

“What makes these data even more compelling is the substantial protective effect of the vaccine against adverse events such as acute kidney injury, intracranial hemorrhage, and anemia, probably because the infection was prevented,” Lee wrote. “In addition, SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals are at greater risk of arrhythmias, myocardial infarction, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, pericarditis, intracerebral hemorrhage, and thrombocytopenia than those vaccinated with BNT162b2. It seemed expensive. “

Lee said in an email to CBS News that there are two major benefits of the RNA vaccine demonstrated by COVID-19.

“”[One,] Vaccine development is much faster when using mRNA vaccines compared to inactivated vaccines and other more traditional platforms, “she said. “”[Two,] The mRNA vaccine produced a truly incredibly strong immune response. “

Another study in the UK also showed that patients with COVID-19 were at increased risk of developing blood clots than those vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Pfizer. The AstraZeneca vaccine is available in the United Kingdom and is a viral vector vaccine, unlike the mRNA Pfizer and Modelnashot used in the United States.

This study British Medical JournalWe monitored 29 million vaccinated people and approximately 1.7 million COVID-19 patients.

The study found that the risk of thrombosis increased after the first shot of AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The risk of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST or cerebral venous sinus thrombosis) was also increased after the first dose of both vaccines. “It’s a small number and needs further confirmation, but this could be a potential signal.” Researchers say.

However, “the risk of these consequences after vaccination was much lower than the risk associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection in the same population.”