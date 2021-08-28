More fully vaccinated people get sick as BC authorities push holdouts to get their shots





Vancouver-COVID-19 vaccinated individuals are moving the state closer to the end of the pandemic, but experts warn that there is still a long way to go, as 75% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. doing. “The number of unvaccinated individuals remains stubbornly high. In about 18% of the population, they promote outbreaks and promote infection,” said Dr. Brian Conway, medical director at the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Center. Said. Conway said unvaccinated people continued to catch COVID-19 and spread it to others. “For the delta mutant, the current vaccine regiment is a bit less effective than the one demonstrated for the original mutant,” he said. “But it’s still very effective, probably about 80 percent.” The number of states indicates that the number of fully immunized British Columbia citizens is increasing, becoming infected with COVID-19 and eventually being hospitalized. The latest update, released on Friday, shows that unvaccinated accounted for 71.3% of the cases identified between August 19 and 25, with fully vaccinated individuals accounting for 18%. .. From August 11th to 17th, unvaccinated accounted for 71% and complete administration accounted for 13%. Regarding hospitalization, between August 12 and 25, unvaccinated accounted for 79.3% of patients and complete vaccination was 14.1%. This is a slight change from August 10th to 16th, when unvaccinated accounted for 84%. Fully vaccinated accounted for 11 percent. It is also important to note that there are far more people in British Columbia who are vaccinated than they are unvaccinated. According to government figures, unvaccinated people are infected at a rate of 199 per 100,000, compared to 24.9 per 100,000 who are fully vaccinated. When announcing a new British Columbia vaccine passport on Monday, state health officials warned that “if not protected by a vaccine, the risk is 10 times higher.” “If you are vaccinated, you are less likely to get infected (and) if you get infected, you release the virus in a shorter amount of time, you are less likely to infect others, and you are much less likely to get infected. I have a serious illness that leads to hospitalization. “ To combat the surge, the state is implementing regional regulations in interior health areas, implementing a vaccine passport system, and reimposing mask mandates on indoor spaces throughout BC. “The solution to protect both unvaccinated and vaccinated is to get a complete unvaccinated vaccine as soon as possible,” Conway told CTV News Vancouver. “All of these concerns are fueled by a sharp drop in vaccination coverage within Canada’s population for some mysterious reason.” He explained that in June Canada vaccinated more than 600,000 people daily, but since then the number has dropped to less than 100,000 a day. “We have slowed vaccination rates by more than 80%,” said Conway. “We need to focus a lot of effort on a lot of energy, its very very important goal.” Conway called the new restrictions a necessary course modification until vaccination rates reached levels above 90%. “If you set it to a really high priority, fewer people will be susceptible to infection in the first place,” he said.

