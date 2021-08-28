LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen again, but another 30 deaths have been reported – Daily News

The number of people admitted to Los Angeles County for COVID-19 declined again on Friday, August 27, and continued to decline for approximately a week, but another 30 deaths from the virus were confirmed.

As of Friday, there were 1,708 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals, down from 1,723 on Thursday, according to state statistics. There were 451 people in the intensive care unit, the same number as Thursday.

Thirty new deaths have increased the county-wide death toll from COVID-19 to 25,211. Health officials reported an additional 2,789 cases, with a cumulative total of 1,397,236 cases from the entire pandemic.

The daily rolling rate for people who tested positive for the virus was 2.7%, about the same as Thursday, but lower than 3.7% a week ago. On Thursday, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer attributed it to an increase in routing screening tests that “as you know, occur primarily among asymptomatic people.”

Feller also said that the average number of deaths per day has increased by 6% over the past week, reaching an average of 18 per day for seven days. She said she saw unvaccinated people on the brunt of death on Friday.

“The virus continues to cause serious life-threatening illnesses in many infected people, and the difference in mortality between unvaccinated and vaccinated people is clear,” Feller said in a statement. rice field. “The mortality rate for unvaccinated adults aged 18-49 is almost 2 per 100,000, but vaccinated members of this age group rarely die, while vaccinated. Adults over the age of 50 who were not vaccinated were 28 times more likely to die as a result of COVID-19 than adults over the age of 50 who were vaccinated. “

County officials report a slight increase in cases between residents and skilled nursing facility staff over the past month, despite relatively high vaccination rates in skilled nursing facilities. .. Authorities attribute this increase to the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19. This has been blamed for most of the current infections nationwide.

According to the county public health service, 102 COVID cases were confirmed in a skilled nursing facility during the week leading up to August 15, with 25 residents, 77 staff and 3 dead. In the last four weeks, an average of 79 new cases have been reported in nursing homes.

The county has begun a third dose of COVID vaccine to “immunodeficient” residents of nursing facilities. So far, about 150 shots have been taken.

“Vaccination creates a strong layer of protection for the residents of nursing homes, which limits the devastation of the Delta for some of the most vulnerable residents,” Feller said.

According to Feller, 74% of eligible LA County residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 64% have been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s total population of approximately 10.3 million (including those under the age of 12 who are not eligible to fire), 63% have been vaccinated at least once and 55% have been fully vaccinated.

Re-emphasizing the effectiveness of the vaccine, Feller said 32,678 of the 5.2 million fully vaccinated residents as of Tuesday tested virus-positive at a rate of 0.63%. Only 881 fully vaccinated were hospitalized at a rate of 0.017% and 95 died at a rate of 0.0018%.

Feller said unvaccinated black residents continued to have the highest rates of new COVID infections, but the population had a 28% drop in infection rates over the past two weeks.