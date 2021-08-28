Health
LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen again, but another 30 deaths have been reported – Daily News
The number of people admitted to Los Angeles County for COVID-19 declined again on Friday, August 27, and continued to decline for approximately a week, but another 30 deaths from the virus were confirmed.
As of Friday, there were 1,708 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals, down from 1,723 on Thursday, according to state statistics. There were 451 people in the intensive care unit, the same number as Thursday.
Thirty new deaths have increased the county-wide death toll from COVID-19 to 25,211. Health officials reported an additional 2,789 cases, with a cumulative total of 1,397,236 cases from the entire pandemic.
The daily rolling rate for people who tested positive for the virus was 2.7%, about the same as Thursday, but lower than 3.7% a week ago. On Thursday, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer attributed it to an increase in routing screening tests that “as you know, occur primarily among asymptomatic people.”
Feller also said that the average number of deaths per day has increased by 6% over the past week, reaching an average of 18 per day for seven days. She said she saw unvaccinated people on the brunt of death on Friday.
“The virus continues to cause serious life-threatening illnesses in many infected people, and the difference in mortality between unvaccinated and vaccinated people is clear,” Feller said in a statement. rice field. “The mortality rate for unvaccinated adults aged 18-49 is almost 2 per 100,000, but vaccinated members of this age group rarely die, while vaccinated. Adults over the age of 50 who were not vaccinated were 28 times more likely to die as a result of COVID-19 than adults over the age of 50 who were vaccinated. “
County officials report a slight increase in cases between residents and skilled nursing facility staff over the past month, despite relatively high vaccination rates in skilled nursing facilities. .. Authorities attribute this increase to the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19. This has been blamed for most of the current infections nationwide.
According to the county public health service, 102 COVID cases were confirmed in a skilled nursing facility during the week leading up to August 15, with 25 residents, 77 staff and 3 dead. In the last four weeks, an average of 79 new cases have been reported in nursing homes.
The county has begun a third dose of COVID vaccine to “immunodeficient” residents of nursing facilities. So far, about 150 shots have been taken.
“Vaccination creates a strong layer of protection for the residents of nursing homes, which limits the devastation of the Delta for some of the most vulnerable residents,” Feller said.
According to Feller, 74% of eligible LA County residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 64% have been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s total population of approximately 10.3 million (including those under the age of 12 who are not eligible to fire), 63% have been vaccinated at least once and 55% have been fully vaccinated.
Re-emphasizing the effectiveness of the vaccine, Feller said 32,678 of the 5.2 million fully vaccinated residents as of Tuesday tested virus-positive at a rate of 0.63%. Only 881 fully vaccinated were hospitalized at a rate of 0.017% and 95 died at a rate of 0.0018%.
Feller said unvaccinated black residents continued to have the highest rates of new COVID infections, but the population had a 28% drop in infection rates over the past two weeks.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2021/08/27/la-county-covid-19-hospitalizations-drop-again-but-30-more-deaths-reported/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]