The Walk-in Vaccination Clinic is open to anyone over the age of 12 this weekend.

The WALK-IN COVID Vaccination Clinic will be back in operation this weekend.
The center is available to anyone who needs a first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The center was also open to children aged 12 to 15 for the first time this weekend.
Children of this age can receive Covid jabs at one of the clinics scattered throughout the country when attending the facility with their parents or guardians.
Anyone over the age of 16 can attend one clinic.
Reservation-free facilities are very popular and thousands of people have been vaccinated at the center since they were installed in less than a month.
Both the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are available from the clinic.
Those who participate in the second Pfizer jab must have been vaccinated with the first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days in advance.
Those who participate in the second Moderna shot must have been vaccinated with the first Moderna vaccine at least 28 days in advance.
A person is fully vaccinated approximately 7 days after the second dose of Pfizer and approximately 14 days after the second dose of Modana.
People attending the clinic need:
- Personal Public Service (PPS) Number – If You Have
- Eircode
- mobile number
- email address
- Photo ID with date of birth – passport, driver’s license, Garda age card, school ID and more.
If you are already registered, you will only need a photo ID with your date of birth.
Below is a complete list of walk-in clinics nationwide.
Carlow
Carlow Institute of Technology: Saturday 9:15 am to 12:15 pm, Sunday 9:15 am to 12:15 pm.
Cavan
Kilmore Hotel: Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Claire
West County Hotel: Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.
cork
Bantry Primary Care Center: Saturday and Sunday from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm,
City Hall Cork: Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm,
Clonakilty GAA Club: Saturday and Sunday from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.
Donegal
Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Saturdays from 1 pm to 4 pm and Sundays from 8:30 am to 4 pm.
Dublin
Aviva Stadium: Saturday from 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm),
UCD O’Reilly Hall: Sundays from 10am to 6pm,
City West Convention Center: Saturday and Sunday from 8:15 am to 12:00 pm
National Show Center: Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Galway
Galway Racecourse: Saturday 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, Sunday 9 am to 4 pm.
Kelly
Killarney Sports & Leisure Center: Sunday 9:15 am to 10:15 am,
Kelly Sports Academy: From 9:15 am to 10:15 am on Sundays.
Kildare
Punch’s Town Racecourse: Sundays from 10am to 2pm.
Kilkenny
Sirin Hill Conference Center: Saturday from 8:15 am to 12:30 pm.
Leash
Midlands Park Hotel: Saturday 8:30 am to 12:00 pm.
Limerick
Limlick Racecourse: Saturday and Sunday from 8:15 am to 7:00 pm.
Raus
Fairways Hotel: Saturdays from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
Mayo
Breephy House Resort: Saturdays from 2pm to 4pm.
Meath
Simonstown GAA Club Navan: Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Monahan
Glen Khan Hotel: Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 pm to 5 pm, Monday from 9 am to 5 pm.
Roscommon
Killbride Community Center: Saturday 9:15 am to 3:15 pm.
Sligo
Sligo Technic Institute: Saturday 1:15 pm to 4:00 pm, Sunday 9:15 am to 4:00 pm.
Tipperary
Abbey Court Hotel: Saturdays from 1 pm to 6:30 pm
Rommel Park Hotel: Saturday 9 am-12pm.
Waterford
Waterford Institute of Technology Arena: Sundays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Westmeath
Athlone Institute of Technology International Arena: Saturday 2 pm-6pm, Sunday 10 am-6pm.
Wicklow
Shoreline Leisure Center: 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.