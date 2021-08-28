Can we live with the virus?This is a dangerous wishful thinking

When will this end? If wishful thinking could solve the problem, Covid-19 did not spread to Europe or other countries, but instead became like the first Sars virus, which did not have a significant impact here. Or it wouldn’t have spread beyond Italy. Or, after the first blockade eliminated the first wave, it wouldn’t have been re-imported. The entire terrible cycle of exponential growth of cases and on lockdowns has begun again. Or, new, more infectious variants will not continue to emerge.

If wishful thinking was successful, we would have crossed our fingers and escaped, hoping that the Delta variant would arrive in Europe and not spread so quickly.

We have experienced multiple opportunities that we wanted the best but couldn’t fully prepare for the worst, but this hasn’t helped us well.

The latest sign of wishful thinking is the idea of ​​being able to “live with the virus” with a declaration that it is endemic, like the flu, or that it is already prevalent. Many people use “endemic” to imply a mild illness with a low case level. However, this does not mean endemic (endemic simply means that the disease has a certain baseline level). None of these results are guaranteed or even expected. I’ve seen the virus become more contagious and partially vaccine resistant many times during the year, so it’s foolish to bet that it won’t happen again.

People are envious and confident that all infections become milder over time, but many examples such as smallpox, polio, measles, and cholera contradict this wishful thinking. increase. Humans have “coexisted” with malaria since prehistoric times, and malaria remains a deadly disease, killing and damaging the outlook of hundreds of thousands of people each year. Others confidently say that humans adapt to the virus, but when saying this, they don’t seem to realize that this is a survival-of-the-fittest, mass-death scenario. .. This is a costly and very time consuming adaptation.

What seems to underlie this kind of comment is to hope that all of this is over and free from the mental and physical burden of this pandemic. We have spent a great deal of energy assessing what is safe for us and our loved ones. Arrange and arrange the surroundings to minimize the risk. Take care of family and friends who are sick or medically vulnerable to Covid. I’m worried about people who are tired of something else, who have difficulty managing and treating it, and who have a long waiting list. This is tiring.

The Irish people were amazing through all of this. Compliance with blockades is generally good, and acceptance of vaccinations is the envy of the world. But we must not distract us from the fact that the knowledge that things could have gotten worse didn’t have to be this bad.

How can we justify putting our children at risk of illness and long covids when there are simple steps we can take to make them safer?

The Irish people did everything they were asked to do and did much more than expected, but the same cannot be said for our government. Despite many opposition claims, the government has not made evidence-based decisions that could have kept us alive without the endless daily burden of Covid’s restrictions.

Preparing to return to school is a good example. Despite clear evidence that Covid is floating in the air, the Ministry of Education does not require elementary school students to wear masks, all students do not require high quality (FFP2 / N95) masks, and acceptable ventilation. It also does not provide clear standards and clear guidelines for Hepa filtration. To ensure good air quality.

Our children have never been in school and infected with such a high level of Covid in the community. These cases are concentrated in unvaccinated people, because they are far beyond their control and are now predominantly in the young population. These are just the groups that are about to return to mass gatherings in the form of classes and lectures over the next few weeks.

Easy steps

How can we justify putting our children at risk of illness and long covids when there are simple steps we can take to make them safer? It’s not enough to expect the school year to go smoothly. It is necessary to proactively increase safety by interfering with the ability of the virus to spread from person to person.

One way to imagine the end of a pandemic is as the end of the day-to-day burden of worrying about Covid and having to implement intrusive mitigations. This can be achieved by managing Covid as it manages measles.This is not something we all feel in our daily lives, but we have nevertheless succeeded in eliminating the measles virus from other endemic diseases. Ireland Through a combination of population vaccination programs and well-resourced public health surveillance and containment. In the case of Covid, this also includes air quality standards (with the additional bonus of being effective regardless of variant and aerial illness) – and who likes fresh air? ??

Repeat the same conversation over the next few years if you don’t take evidence-based measures to actually stop the infection and proactively end it, but simply hope it’s over. You may notice that. That’s what I really want.

Aoife McLysaght is a professor at the Institute for Molecular Evolution at the Smurfit Institute of Genetics. Trinity College Dublin