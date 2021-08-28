Let’s take a look at COVID-19 in Virginia by county. Area where the biggest jump was seen on Friday, August 27, 2021





Richmond, Virginia-The Ministry of Health reported that of the 250,667 total tests processed in the past week, 20,573 people tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of Virginia coronavirus cases to 754,652. According to the update, as of the Friday update, 33,344 people (+674 from the previous Friday) were hospitalized and 11,769 (+122) died as a result of COVID-19-related illness. Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.. Scroll down to see a complete city / county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia In these regions, there was the largest surge (more than 100) in COVID-19 cases last week. (August 23-27) : Central Virginia Chesterfield 32062 (+656)

Henrico 29025 (+552)

Richmond City 19509 (+398)

Hanover 9509 (+164) Hampton Roads Virginia Beach 41722 (+1,016)

Chesapeake 24117 (+514)

Newport News 16783 (+484)

Norfolk 20389 (+434)

Hampton 12305 (+304)

Portsmouth 10320 (+200)

Suffolk 9065 (+168)

James City 5431 (+132)

York 4395 (+121) Northern Virginia Fairfax 82324 (+762)

Prince William 48744 (+479)

Loudon 30125 (+292)

Stafford 12987 (+262)

Spot Sylvania 11528 (+215)

Arlington 16493 (+166)

Alexandria 12751 (+131) Additional regions: Augusta 7032 (+290)

Frederick 9041 (+161)

Fauquier 5482 (+149)

Loanoke City 9635 (+147)

Pittsylvania 6343 (+140)

Montgomery 9973 (+138)

Roanoke County 9448 (+137)

Bedford 7453 (+126)

Washington 5664 (+123)

Henry 5140 (+115)

Lynchburg 8216 (+111)

Wise 3790 (+106)

Franklin County 4650 (+104)

Gloucester 2816 (+104)

Albemarle 6398 (+103)

Rocking gum 7438 (+102)

Warren 3550 (+100) Last week’s data Breakdown of cases by city / county (August 23-August 27) Accomac 3286 (+74)

Albemarle 6398 (+103)

Alexandria 12751 (+131)

Alligatory 1506 (+41)

Amelia 1067 (+23)

Amherst 3360 (+89)

Appomattox 1829 (+38)

Arlington 16493 (+166)

Augusta 7032 (+290) Bus 291 (+7)

Bedford 7453 (+126)

Brand 775 (+19)

Botetourt 2927 (+43)

Bristol 1811 (+35)

Brunswick 1496 (+42)

Buchanan 1813 (+82)

Buckingham 2289 (+48)

Buena Vista City 977 (+13) Campbell 5535 (+74)

Caroline 3113 (+45)

Carol 3016 (+54)

Charles City 574 (+21)

Charlotte 977 (+26)

Charlottesville 4342 (+66)

Chesapeake 24117 (+514)

Chesterfield 32062 (+656)

Clark 1075 (+17)

Colonial Heights 2016 (+40)

Covington 643 (+6)

Craig 393 (+10)

Culpeper 5139 (+68)

Cumberland 576 (+12) Danville 4993 (+86)

Dickenson 1102 (+25)

Din Woody 2473 (+58) Emporia 753 (+13)

Essex 873 (+19) Fairfax 82324 (+762)

Fairfax City 593 (+5)

Falls Church 459 (+9)

Fauquier 5482 (+149)

Floyd 1026 (+28)

Full Bana 2088 (+33)

Franklin City 1262 (+30)

Franklin County 4650 (+104)

Frederick 9041 (+161)

Fredericksburg 2408 (+60) Galax 1245 (+13)

Giles 1475 (+35)

Gloucester 2816 (+104)

Goochland 1647 (+20)

Grayson 1643 (+29)

Green 1522 (+31)

Greensville 1669 (+19) Halifax 3145 (+49)

Hampton 12305 (+304)

Hanover 9509 (+164)

Harrisonburg 6802 (+63)

Henrico 29025 (+552)

Henry 5140 (+115)

Highland 125 (+2)

Hopewell 3095 (+69) Isle of Wight 3581 (+57) James City 5431 (+132) King and Queen 466 (+13)

King George 1925 (+56)

King William 1447 (+33) Lancaster 850 (+16)

Lee 2673 (+59)

Lexington 1293 (+32)

Loudon 30125 (+292)

Luisa 2283 (+66)

Lunenburg 865 (+15)

Lynchburg 8216 (+111) Madison 688 (+17)

Manassas City 4502 (+27)

Manassa Spark 1247 (+3)

Martinsville 1743 (+21)

Matthew 692 (+25)

Mecklenberg 2697 (+77)

Middlesex 650 (+14)

Montgomery 9973 (+138) Nelson 1006 (+27)

New Kent 1774 (+43)

Newport News 16783 (+484)

Norfolk 20389 (+434)

Northampton 890 (+25)

Northumberland 897 (+36)

Norton 371 (+11)

Nottoway 2134 (+37) Orange 2582 (+87) Page 2357 (+32)

Patrick 1606 (+56)

Petersburg 4391 (+85)

Pittsylvania 6343 (+140)

Poquason 1007 (+28)

Portsmouth 10320 (+200)

Powhatan 2184 (+47)

Prince Edward 2370 (+60)

Prince George 4076 (+73)

Prince William 48744 (+479)

Pulaski 3118 (+73) Radford 2441 (+41)

Rappahannock 427 (+21)

Richmond City 19509 (+398)

Richmond County 1388 (+24)

Loanoke City 9635 (+147)

Roanoke County 9448 (+137)

Rock Bridge 1679 (+24)

Rocking gum 7438 (+102)

Russell 2559 (+52) Salem 2509 (+46)

Scott 2179 (+65)

Shenandoah 4757 (+93)

Smith 3320 (+69)

Southampton 2079 (+22)

Spot Sylvania 11528 (+215)

Stafford 12987 (+262)

Stanton 2735 (+44)

Suffolk 9065 (+168)

Sally 487 (+15)

Sussex 1306 (+22) Tazewell 4184 (+97) Virginia Beach 41722 (+1,016) Warren 3550 (+100)

Washington 5664 (+123)

Waynesboro 2628 (+42)

Westmoreland 1416 (+28)

Williamsburg 882 (+15)

Winchester 3156 (+41)

Wise 3790 (+106)

Weiss 3278 (+85) York 4395 (+121) VDH Who is sick Coronavirus was first affected by people between the ages of 50 and 69, and currently accounts for nearly 24% of Virginia cases. However, people in their twenties now account for 19.5 percent of state cases. In addition, data show that people between the ages of 30 and 49 account for 31.3 percent of cases. According to statistics, children and teens account for 16.8% of cases. More women are infected with the virus in 388,731 cases, compared to 360,293 cases reported in men. No 5,628 genders have been reported in the Commonwealth. WTVR Richmond Raceway Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Virginians over the age of 12 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, So go to Vaccine finder Find a specific vaccine available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). Have you been completely vaccinated? People are considered fully vaccinated: Two weeks after the second inoculation of a two-dose series such as Pfizer or Modana vaccines, or

Two weeks after a single dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do after you have been completely vaccinated. How to protect yourself and others when you are fully vaccinated The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing illness.based on What we know For the COVID-19 vaccine, fully vaccinated people can start some things they quit because of a pandemic. We are still learning how vaccines affect the spread of COVID-19. After complete vaccination with COVID-19, Continue to take precautions Wear a mask, 6 feet away from others, and in public places until we know more, to avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas. These recommendations will help you make decisions about your daily activities after being fully vaccinated. they are No subject Healthcare settings ..

Click here for more information about the Virginia Department of Health. Rely on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



