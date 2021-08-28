A group of Canadian care providers implementing a mandatory COVID-19 shot policy





A group of Canada’s leading long-term care providers will require all staff to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 this fall, and those who do not take shots will be required to take unpaid leave. Chartwell Retirement Residences, Extendicare, Responsive Group Inc., Revera Inc., and Sienna Senior Living announced the plan in a joint statement Thursday. They said stronger policies were needed as the fourth wave of infections caused by more contagious variants of the virus was widespread throughout the country. “The frontline staff at each organization are enthusiastic about our voluntary vaccination program,” the group said in a statement. “Thanks for their commitment, but we need to do more.” Employees who have not been fully vaccinated as of October 12 will be on unpaid leave. Vaccinations are also required for new employees, students and other employees working for companies. The group said it did not expect the new policy to affect staffing, and companies are now providing staff with access to education on vaccination, helping to book appointments and receiving vaccinations. He said he is offering paid leave for. With these policies, “the vaccination rate for already high staff continues to rise weekly.” Thousands of caregivers have died of COVID-19 as homes across the country have dealt with outbreaks since the pandemic began. A coalition of home operators said unvaccinated staff were more likely to function the virus as infection rates rose again. According to their statement, vaccination policies will help reduce the need for isolation and other restrictions on residents in the event of an outbreak. In Ontario, where more than one-third of those who died of COVID-19 were caregivers, the state has set minimum standards for vaccination policies in the homes of the elderly. Staff must present proof of complete vaccination or medical tax exemption, and unvaccinated staff must attend an education program on COVID-19 vaccination. The Ontario Long-Term Care Association has urged the state to strengthen these rules by requiring all direct health care providers to be vaccinated with COVID-19. This report by Canadian Press was first published on August 26, 2021.

