Health
Health Canada allows children 12 years and older to use the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Jackie Dunham, CTV News.ca Writer
Click here for the latest information on this story
Toronto, Canada (CTV network) — Health Canada has approved a second COVID-19 vaccine for use in older children.
The agency said Friday that it believes Moderna’s vaccine is “safe and effective in preventing COVID-19” in children aged 12 to 17 years.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved in May by the same age group.
The Moderna vaccine has been approved by Health Canada for use in adults over the age of 18 since December 2020.
As with adults, the Health Organization has stated that children should be vaccinated twice with a scheduled mRNA vaccine at monthly intervals for maximum protection against COVID-19.
According to clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 100% effective in participants aged 12 to 17 years 2 weeks after the second dose.
By comparison, Health Canada said the Moderna vaccine was 94.1 percent effective for study participants over the age of 18.
Children are unlikely to really get sick with COVID-19, but health agencies can still get sick, get infected, have no symptoms, spread the virus to others, and experience it for a long time. He emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated because of his sexuality. Period effect if they contract it.
According to Health Canada, children and adolescents with underlying illness may also be at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
As of August 21, 76.9% of adolescents aged 12 to 17 had at least one COVID-19 vaccination and 63.57% had two vaccinations, according to Health Canada data. Fully vaccinated.
With Health Canada’s approval, the National Advisory Board on Immunization (NACI) has published the latest recommendations on the use of the mRNA vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years to include the vaccine by Moderna.
In that review, NACI found rare cases of myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscle) and / or pericarditis (inflammation of tissues surrounding the heart) after immunization with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine reported in Canada and internationally. Cases were considered.
Dr. Teresatam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, reported a higher incidence of myocarditis and / or pericarditis adverse events after administration of the Modana vaccine compared to those by Pfizer BioNTech. However, these events are considered rare. Verification of this potential difference is underway. “
“Still, Pfizer BioNTech continues to be used in some states and territories due to the experience of this vaccine product in the adolescent age group and the potential low incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis. You may decide to do it, “she said in a statement on Friday. ..
Given the importance of vaccination of adolescents in the fall and before returning to school, NACI’s latest recommendation is to “better protect the health and well-being of adolescents, their families and communities.” He added that it would be useful in deploying vaccines for.
NACI is also looking at new evidence for the potential benefits of additional doses in certain populations, such as immunocompromised individuals and the elderly living in a collective environment, she said.
In Canada, there is no COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 12. Health Canada said clinical trials are currently underway to determine the safety and efficacy of people in this age group.
Note: This content contains a strict local market ban. Not available on any platform if it shares the same market as the contributors to this article.
Sources
2/ https://ktvz.com/cnn-regional/2021/08/28/health-canada-authorizes-use-of-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-in-children-12-and-older/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos