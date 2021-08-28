Health Canada allows children 12 years and older to use the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Jackie Dunham, CTV News.ca Writer

Toronto, Canada (CTV network) — Health Canada has approved a second COVID-19 vaccine for use in older children.

The agency said Friday that it believes Moderna’s vaccine is “safe and effective in preventing COVID-19” in children aged 12 to 17 years.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved in May by the same age group.

The Moderna vaccine has been approved by Health Canada for use in adults over the age of 18 since December 2020.

As with adults, the Health Organization has stated that children should be vaccinated twice with a scheduled mRNA vaccine at monthly intervals for maximum protection against COVID-19.

According to clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 100% effective in participants aged 12 to 17 years 2 weeks after the second dose.

By comparison, Health Canada said the Moderna vaccine was 94.1 percent effective for study participants over the age of 18.

Children are unlikely to really get sick with COVID-19, but health agencies can still get sick, get infected, have no symptoms, spread the virus to others, and experience it for a long time. He emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated because of his sexuality. Period effect if they contract it.

According to Health Canada, children and adolescents with underlying illness may also be at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

As of August 21, 76.9% of adolescents aged 12 to 17 had at least one COVID-19 vaccination and 63.57% had two vaccinations, according to Health Canada data. Fully vaccinated.

With Health Canada’s approval, the National Advisory Board on Immunization (NACI) has published the latest recommendations on the use of the mRNA vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years to include the vaccine by Moderna.

In that review, NACI found rare cases of myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscle) and / or pericarditis (inflammation of tissues surrounding the heart) after immunization with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine reported in Canada and internationally. Cases were considered.

Dr. Teresatam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, reported a higher incidence of myocarditis and / or pericarditis adverse events after administration of the Modana vaccine compared to those by Pfizer BioNTech. However, these events are considered rare. Verification of this potential difference is underway. “

“Still, Pfizer BioNTech continues to be used in some states and territories due to the experience of this vaccine product in the adolescent age group and the potential low incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis. You may decide to do it, “she said in a statement on Friday. ..

Given the importance of vaccination of adolescents in the fall and before returning to school, NACI’s latest recommendation is to “better protect the health and well-being of adolescents, their families and communities.” He added that it would be useful in deploying vaccines for.

NACI is also looking at new evidence for the potential benefits of additional doses in certain populations, such as immunocompromised individuals and the elderly living in a collective environment, she said.

In Canada, there is no COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 12. Health Canada said clinical trials are currently underway to determine the safety and efficacy of people in this age group.

