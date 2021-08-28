How bad is Canada’s fourth COVID-19 wave? Let’s take a look at the data-National

Canada is now completely on the fourth wave grip COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) A pandemic that data suggests that the highly contagious delta mutants have the potential to be more dramatic than past virus outbreaks.

Currently, more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases are reported daily in the states and territories. This is a radical change from the plateau early this summer.

Friday had the highest daily increase with 3,755 new infections since May 24 this year. The number of cases exceeded those reported on Wednesday and Thursday, also over 3,000. The highest number of cases during the last three days was the week of May 24th.

Over 20,000 new cases have been reported in the past week. This is an average of about 2,934 for 7 days, the highest since May 31st.

This is a 640% increase from the July daily average of 396 lows, which had not been seen for nearly a year before the start of the second wave last summer.

The increase is most abrupt from the plateau than any other point in the pandemic where past waves have seen more gradual spikes over the same period.

Like the waves of the past, hospitalizations are starting to surge again. On Thursday, more than 1,000 patients were reported in hospitals nationwide for the first time since June. As of Friday, that number has risen to 1,046.

The average for 7 days is about 900, which only reflects how rapidly hospitalizations are increasing. Over the past week, an additional 300 patients have been hospitalized and more than 700 have already been treated.

According to state data, about 350 patients currently in the hospital are in the intensive care unit.

In some states, especially Ontario and Quebec, it is somewhat difficult to quantify the number of deaths due to recent reports of early pandemic deaths due to data revisions. However, the signs are showing a rise similar to past waves.

An average of about 7 people died on the plateau this summer, but now the average has returned to double digits. Twenty-six new deaths were reported on Friday, 17 of which died in Ontario alone.

Increasing cases are largely fueled by surges in the most populous states of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, some of which posted daily counts consistent with April levels last week. doing.

However, cases are increasing in almost every other region, including the Northwest Territories, and this month’s number of cases has tripled in the worst case ever.

BC has reinstated its obligations on indoor masks and ordered new curbs for rallies and businesses in the state. More than half of the new cases have been reported there.

















Is Canada heading for another blockade?



Manitoba hasn’t seen a similar surge yet, but the state has just emerged from its own third wave, which was hit later than the rest of the world, but now Manitoba also needs masks. ..

According to the Delta Variant, it currently accounts for about 90 percent of all new cases. The latest data released by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

As of August 7 The data is also shown Less than 1% of new cases are among Canadians who have been fully vaccinated with two doses. Eighty-eight percent were among those who hadn’t even received their first shot.

according to COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Project83.7% of eligible Canadians over the age of 12 who track state and territory data have been vaccinated at least once, and 75.8% have been fully vaccinated. Of the total population, 66% receive both doses and 73% receive a single dose.

However, the pace of vaccine deployment in Canada is slowing.

Approximately 0.1% of the population receives their first dose daily, creating a plateau that suffers from the rapid increase in vaccinations seen in the spring. Since July 1, only 5% of Canadians have been shot.

The second dose is being taken at a faster pace, but it is also starting to slow down, increasing by less than 0.5% daily.

Since August 1, over 7% of the population has been fully vaccinated, compared to more than 22% in the last three weeks.

A new federal modeling will be released on September 3rd, which could show how much the fourth wave could get worse without public health intervention. The forecast was last announced on July 30th.

Meanwhile, local doctors and modelers have issued disastrous warnings about what lies ahead in September.

According to Dr. Allison Mackear, an infectious disease specialist at the Sinai Health System in Toronto, Ontario could have 7,000 cases per day by mid-October if nothing changes. This is well above the peak of about 4,700 in early April.

According to a forecast released by the BC COVID-19 Modeling Group on August 18, the number of cases doubled every 9 days, and without intervention, "cases will soon exceed record levels."

















1:54

Canadian Elections: Where are the PHAC updates during the election campaign?



According to Duncomes, a professor of mathematics at the University of British Columbia and a member of the modeling group, the state can have 10,000 cases per day, but public health officials curb the epidemic before things get worse. I think we will take steps.

Dr. Joe Vipond, a Calgary emergency physician and co-founder of Masks4 Canada, calculates that the number of cases in Alberta doubles approximately every 11 days. If that trend continues, Alberta will be able to see 2,400 cases a day by mid-September, he said.

“We have a big problem,” he told Global News earlier.

– Using Global Leslie Young and Jamie Mauracher files

