COVID antibody test cannot measure your immunity — yet: Shot

Booster shots against the coronavirus have already begun to be deployed in the United States for some people, and millions of people may soon be scheduled for them. But as breakthrough infections become more common, many are wondering in the meantime: does my immune system now have enough firepower to protect me?

A natural way to find the answer seems to be to check for specific antibodies in the blood that target the coronavirus. These are specific proteins that immune cells make in response. vaccination Or viruses—proteins that function as an important part of the body’s weapons in the prevention of COVID-19.

Unlike other COVID-19 tests used to diagnose active infections, these antibody tests aim to find evidence of the body’s immune response to past viral infections, but accordingly. It can also detect specific antibodies produced by the body. For vaccines.And the Food and Drug Administration Currently, antibody testing to assess immunity is not recommended, It hasn’t stopped some people.

“I know that many people, beyond research, have achieved antibody levels,” he says. Dr. Gaddy Heider, Doctor of Transplant Infections at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

There is Dozens of tests on the market Scan a blood sample from a blood draw or finger puncture wound for the presence of these antibodies. Some tests just let you know if you have them — or not. Others can actually give you a score that reflects your level. If your antibody levels are high enough, you might think that you don’t need that booster. Yeah, it’s not that fast.

You might want to think of these tests as a measure of the immune response, or lack of them, but researchers and doctors say that a simple blood test cannot squeeze protection against the virus to antibody levels.

Why tests don’t talk completely

At the individual level, antibody testing helps find evidence of past SARS-CoV-2 infections. It is also useful for researchers who study the spread of the virus across the population and track the extent to which antibody levels have declined over time.And lower levels of antibodies to the coronavirus were cited among some who were vaccinated late last year. As part of a scientific case For the reason millions of Americans need booster shots.

But scientists in this area say there is still considerable uncertainty What Do These Levels of Detectable Antibodies Really Mean? Regarding protection. In addition, the lack of standardization of commercially available antibody tests makes it even more difficult to decipher the results.

“There is no test to give you that [degree of certainty] At this point. ” Gigi Gronval, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Senior Scholar Those who studied serology and COVID-19.. “There is a test to show if you are vaccinated, but is that the kind of information you need?”

Probably not, she suggests. Why? Antibody testing provides only one view of the body’s collection of defenses against the coronavirus. In fact, it is only a subset of the antibodies that are made in response to a viral or vaccine shot that neutralize the viral spelomers. Peplomers allow coronavirus to invade and replicate cells.

“We have a mixture of antibodies. Some of them are very good and protective. Some are not very protective.” And each person has their own mixture of these different types of antibodies. Say you will have Ali Ellebedy, Immunologist, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine Study of antibody response to coronavirus.

An important unanswered question for researchers like Ellebedy is how many of these neutralizing antibodies are needed to block the virus.

Do research show all three Vaccines available in the United States (shots from Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson) can successfully encourage people to produce neutralizing antibodies to coronavirus variants, including Delta.Natural infections by the virus also lead the immune system to produce antibodies that can disarmament the virus, but doctors say Still recommended Even if you have been infected with COVID-19 in the past, you can still be vaccinated. Shot strengthens your immune response, Contains your antibody. However, Ellebedy’s possession of antibodies that can be detected by blood tests 6 months after vaccination only means that the immune system responded normally, Immunological memory.. “

Scientists have generated “a large amount of data” that antibodies are optimal for neutralizing the virus, but available antibody tests are sufficient for these protective antibodies, especially in the face of evolving mutants. It is not designed to specifically detect if it is present. ..

Also, keep in mind that the immune system is more than just an antibody. Therefore, low detectable levels in the blood are not vulnerable. “Antibody test-it really looks at just a small part of your immune system,” he says. Elitza Theel, Leads the Mayo Clinic Institute for Infectious Disease Serology.

When your body encounters the coronavirus, your immune system actually begins to act. At that point, it produces new antibodies that block the virus and uses another line of defense called T cells to remove the infected cells that have been converted to factories where the virus can grow.

If I have an antibody test, can I learn anything from it?

Yes, unless you expect it to give you a direct answer as to how well you are protected from catching the virus. FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recommended for Antibody tests are used for this purpose, but Americans are broadly aware of any signs of immunity, especially given the growing concern that the effectiveness of RNA vaccines will decline over time. It is understandable that we are focusing on the available tests. So what legitimate information can we collect from the results?

Dr. Nicole Bouvier Say it makes sense to see how your results fit into a range of values ​​for a particular test and to know where you are falling compared to others who took it. .. The laboratory company may also tell you the average level of antibodies in people who have recovered from a coronavirus infection.

“This provides a benchmark for the immune response to natural infections and allows us to measure the vaccine’s response to it,” said Boubie, an associate professor of infectious diseases and microbiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. ..

The test may give a numerical reading that indicates the level of antibody in the blood that binds to a particular SARS-CoV-2 protein. “The basic thing we’re learning is that the more you are, the more likely you are to be protected, and you really need super, super high numbers to be protected. No, “says Bouvier.But this rule of thumb is Based on large-scale research This does not always apply at the individual level.

The bottom line is that even doctors studying this topic don’t know what these antibody readings really mean about your immunity, says Heider at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Perform research Study on coronavirus antibody response in immunocompromised patients.

“I don’t know what the optimal antibody level correlates with defense,” he says.

For example, Haider clearly shows that immunocompromised patients may not show a very strong immune response to the vaccine, and looking for the presence of antibody levels may suggest their level of defense. It states that there is. However, this can still be misleading. Some studies suggest that detectable antibodies from these patients “may not be able to prevent infection, like antibodies from otherwise healthy people.”

If someone doesn’t have an antibody that can be detected in the test, Haider says, “They may have some protection from T cells, but they don’t fully understand what this really means. But they can say that they are unlikely to be, for example, protected as a person with an antibody level of 1,000. “

Complicating the consumer situation is Testing on the market is not standardized.. They have varying degrees of sensitivity and can look for different antibodies.

Some antibody tests on the market detect specific antibodies that are produced only in response to the actual virus. Get tested for these other antibodies (Antibodies that target nucleocapsid proteinsFor example, a vaccinated person may get negative results and mistakenly think that they are not protected.

Despite all these warnings, the idea of ​​a blood test that can ultimately give consumers a reliable indicator of immunity is not a big deal. “There is a correlation in the prevention of other vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles and hepatitis,” says Theel. “But COVID doesn’t exist yet.”