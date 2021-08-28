According to Dr. Wen, safe activities to take if you are fully vaccinated





Many people want to be fully vaccinated and become a responsible member of society. They are wondering, what can they do and what should they continue to do? How about gathering with friends, dining indoors, or going to the gym? Can vaccinated grandparents get together with their unvaccinated grandchildren?

To answer these questions, I spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Linawen. Wen is an emergency physician at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health and a visiting professor of health policy and administration. She is also the author of a new book. Lifeline: Doctor’s Journey in the Battle for Public Health .. “

CNN: How should people think about risk differently given the increase in infectious diseases and new research?

Dr. Liana Wen: I think people should keep two things in mind when it comes to processing where we are. First, as defined by the CDC, Covid-19 infections are fairly or prevalent in most parts of the United States. We need to think of the vaccine as a very good raincoat. The vaccine is very well protected when it is raining outside, that is, when the infection level is not very high. But if it’s a constant thunderstorm, you’re more likely to get wet. Vaccinated people are at increased risk if they are surrounded by many people who may be infected with Covid-19. This is what is happening across the United States today.

Second, we are in a pandemic stage and there is some risk in almost every activity. People need to decide for themselves what risks they are happy with, given the medical situation in their home and the value of their activities to them. If everyone in your household is fully vaccinated and generally healthy, you may be willing to take on more risks. If a breakthrough infection occurs, it is probably mild and one might conclude that it is okay to take the risk to continue pre-pandemic activity. Someone else lives at home with an unvaccinated younger child or an immunocompromised family and may decide to be more cautious. I think both options are just as rational. The majority of the Covid-19 epidemic is due to unvaccinated people. Vaccinated people must be able to exercise their own judgment as to what activities are safe enough for them, not a threat to public health. CNN: Let’s look at the risks of a particular activity. What are the risks of eating indoors? Wen: Eating indoors in a restaurant is definitely more risky than eating outdoors. What that risk is depends on several factors. To get started, what is the space composition of the restaurant? In a very crowded and poorly ventilated environment, the risk is higher than in places where it can spread from other diners. Who do you eat with? If everyone in your party is known to be fully vaccinated and these are the only people near you, it’s better than if the members of your own party weren’t vaccinated. Is also a safe scenario. Also, find out the virus infection rate in your community. The lower the rate, the more potentially safe it is. CNN: How about going to the gym? Wen: Again, that depends on the situation. If you’re using an elliptical or weight machine and no one is nearby, it’s pretty safe. If you are attending an outdoor gym class, the risk is also low. But if, for example, many people participate in high-intensity exercise classes that breathe violently close to each other and they are not sure if they are vaccinated, the risk is significantly higher. CNN: Do you travel? Wen: The risk of air travel is fairly low and can be further reduced if you are wearing a high quality mask like the N95 or KN95.The bigger concern, as I mentioned in, is what happens when you get to your destination. It certainly poses a much lower risk than if the same people were together, but they were not vaccinated. This Week's CDC Study Unvaccinated people were found to be infected with Covid-19 five times more often than vaccinated (and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized or die of the coronavirus). Many vaccinated people will be satisfied with the level of risk in this situation. Again, it's not zero, but it's pretty low. This is especially true if the other people in the rally have the same level of risk tolerance as you and are not otherwise engaged in high-risk activities. For example, if you are in an indoor public space, always wear a mask to avoid high risk. Exposure of crowded bars and restaurants. CNN: Last fall and winter, people formed a pandemic pod. Would you recommend doing this again? Wen: For some people, that's right.Many people really want to minimize the chances they have Breakthrough infection. This includes individuals with an underlying medical condition in which a breakthrough infection that is mild to someone else can cause them to land in a hospital. Others may be fairly healthy themselves, but do not want to be asymptomatic carriers who can infect vulnerable families with Covid-19. People in similar situations and taking similar approaches to paying attention in their lives may decide to form a pandemic pod with each other. They could decide to interact indoors with only others in the same pod. My family did this with another family with unvaccinated young children. This makes childcare, carpooling, and playdates easier. Also, I would like to advise others to consider the level of attention they have before deciding to get together indoors. If in doubt, meet only outdoors. CNN: Can vaccinated grandparents still be with their unvaccinated grandchildren? Wen: Yes. Grandparents who are worried about infecting their unvaccinated grandchildren with Covid-19 are advised to be able to choose to reduce their risk 3-5 days before meeting their grandchildren. During this period, you can refrain from gathering indoors. If you want to be more secure, it’s a good idea to take the test just before you meet your grandchildren. My advice is the same, on the contrary, for grandchildren, if grandparents are particularly vulnerable. Grandchildren can wear masks indoors around others and take a test before reunion within 3-5 days before gathering. If all of this is too much, consider meeting each other only outdoors. Outdoors are much safer than indoors. And, of course, if you have people over the age of 12 who have not been vaccinated yet, you should vaccinate them as soon as possible to protect them and those around you.

..

