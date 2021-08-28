The CDC study is tracking the outbreak of school delta variants up to one unvaccinated teacher.

Marin County, California (Kron) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday published a study of how the outbreak of the COVID-19 delta mutation occurred in an elementary school in Marin County, California, from an unvaccinated teacher.

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as they are in close contact indoors with children who are not currently vaccinated against COVID-19. It is explained in.

Pfizer vaccine is the only one Approved for a 12 year old child And older, and it has also been recently Fully approved by the US FDA.

The elementary school has 205 students from kindergarten to the second year of junior high school, and 24 staff are working in the field. The CDC reports that all school staff were fully vaccinated except for the original COVID-19 patient and one other teacher. By the end of the outbreak, health authorities will find 27 positive cases.

Safety measure

Despite safety measures such as desks 6 feet away and face masks worn, teachers gave 12 of the 22 students tested the COVID-19 Delta variant. I found that I sent it.

“At school, teachers and students had to wear masks indoors. Interviews with parents of infected students showed that students adhered to masking and distance guidelines in line with CDC recommendations (3). It was suggested that it was high in class, “the report said.

However, teachers were sometimes reported to read aloud to the class while removing the mask.

The incidence, or the rate of healthy illness, was highest near the teacher. In the two rows sitting closest to the teacher’s desk, 80% (8 out of 10) were positive. According to the CDC, the percentage in the back row 3 was 21% (3 out of 14).

This is a map of the classroom where the outbreak began, which the CDC included in the report.

Blue shaded squares indicate teachers, tops, and students who test positive and have symptoms.

The blue squares indicate students who tested positive but were asymptomatic.

Timeline

Unvaccinated teachers reported that they first became symptomatic on May 19 and felt stuffy nose and malaise, which they attributed to allergies. The teacher worked from May 17th to 21st and began to show symptoms of cough, subjective fever and headache.

At this point, the teacher had a COVID-19 test on May 21 and reported to the school on May 23 that the test returned positive. The teacher then self-isolated until May 30 and recovered completely.

The CDC reports that students began to show symptoms on May 22nd. Twenty-two of the 24 students were tested between May 23 and 26, and 12 returned with positive results.

Occurrence outside the classroom

However, the COVID-19 Delta variant was not separated into a single classroom. Another classroom with students aged 3 years older than the original classroom began to show symptoms on May 22nd. The two classrooms were separated by a large outdoor courtyard.

There were 18 students in this classroom, 14 of whom took the test. From there, six students received positive test results.

Health officials also hosted a test event shortly after the classroom results, during which time 231 people were tested for COVID-19. This included 194 out of 205 students, 21 out of 24 staff and teachers, and 16 parents and student siblings.

The laboratory scrutinized the collected specimens containing the detectable virus. First, they confirmed that all cases were delta variants.

Later, they found that there were no genetic differences in the 11 sequences. Here’s who they came from:

Six of these indistinguishable sequences were from students in the original classroom

Four of them were from students of another grade

One was from a brother of a student in the original classroom.

According to the CDC, this suggests that two different grade levels of infection were likely part of the same outbreak.

“The epidemiological link between the two grades remains unclear, but is believed to be a school interaction,” the report said.

The CDC also believes that the outbreak has infected a total of four siblings in different students in the original classroom and a total of three parents in different students in the original classroom.

According to the CDC, community infections appear to be lower than previously investigated outbreaks and may be due to high levels of community vaccination.

What now?

The CDC is for all qualified people, especially Stay in close contact with unqualified students. They also show symptoms, undergo regular inspections, and are advised to stay home if wearing a face mask inside.