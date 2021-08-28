The Victorian Health Minister states that 1,000 Covid cases per day in New South Wales are not “signs of hope.”Victoria





Victoria’s Minister of Health, Martin Foley, Victoria Some restrictions need to be relaxed according to New South Wales before the outbreak of mascots appears to be suppressed. As the number of daily cases continues to grow, he states that relaxation of restrictions is not a sign of hope. He also rejected the proposal Created by some federal politicians Australia’s health care system was not tense. “I don’t know if 1,000 cases a day are a sign of hope,” Foley told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday. “Despite the protests of the federal minister, who frankly doesn’t know what the situation is in providing a single service in hospitals, hundreds of people who are seriously ill in the ever-expanding hospital system are missing. [is a sign of hope].. “If you ask an intensive care nurse in a Sydney hospital at this point how you’re looking at the situation, I’m sure it won’t be a rosy picture. We do so with our health system. I’m not going to put it under stress and tension. “ Victoria recorded 64 new cases on Saturday. It includes 15 cases of unknown origin. Thirty-nine of the cases were isolated for the entire duration of infection. Currently, 42 people are hospitalized in Covid, Victoria, and 8 are in the intensive care unit. NSW recorded 1,034 locally acquired cases and two deaths. There are 778 people in the Covid-19 hospital in New South Wales. Starting Friday, the wedding will be allowed to resume in Sydney with five guests, not including the couple and the officiant. Weddings in Melbourne are only allowed in exceptional circumstances, such as at the end of their life. Foley said the hopes offered to Victorians are expected to break out of the blockade at a “manageable level” of positive cases in the community, “a level known to be able to change settings.” “If it is supported by high vaccination, it gives us the prospect of hope. It gives us that prospect of coming out on the other side of this as soon as possible.” “It’s the supply that’s blocking us,” Foley said, and said Victoria expects to receive a fair share of the new vaccine supply provided by the federal government. “And if the Federation gets more supply, or they are talking to others about more supply, the sooner they share it with us, the more we Deliver it early to the Victorian era. “ He also rejected the proposal that the Victoria State Government could provide financial support to run vaccination clinics for GP clinics open on weekends, and funding GP clinics through vaccine deployments would not be possible. He said it was the responsibility of the federal government. “At what point does the Commonwealth stop outsourcing its responsibilities to the state?” He said. Yeron Weimar, Victoria’s Covid-19 Response Commander, remains concerned about the number of unrelated cases reported in daily numbers, but 20 mysterious cases are associated with recent known outbreaks. The case where 701 people are active and the total is unlikely to be 41 people. Weimar said Outbreak of Sheperton Despite the seven new cases reported today, they are now under control. A fully vaccinated elderly care worker who lives in Shepparton but works in Echuca and was tested positive for the virus on Friday has since been tested negative, Wymar said. Says. He says it’s not a false-positive test, but just a sign that the vaccine can speed recovery from the virus. Anyone who was in any of the exposed areas listed in Echuca still needs testing and quarantine.

