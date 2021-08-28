The number of ICU patients in Maine hospitals surged, setting a record high for a pandemic

State health officials report the highest number of COVID-19 critical care patients in Maine since the peak of the pandemic in Maine last January.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit surged from 59 on Thursday to 71 on Friday.This is because the leaders of the four major hospitals in the state have a highly contagious delta mutation. Burden on Maine’s healthcare system.. The only day in COVID-19, Maine, where more than 70 people were in critical beds was January 20, with a total of 71 people.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded more than 1,500 additional cases of COVID-19 since August 20, including 267 new cases reported on Friday. The average 7-day new case in Maine was 216 on Friday, compared to 70 four weeks ago, with an average daily average of only 24 cases per week until July 1.

It was also the first time on Friday since a new federal recommendation was announced last month. Masking was recommended for vaccinated individuals in all 16 counties in Maine due to the high prevalence of the community. Two more died, and the total number of COVID-related deaths in Maine increased to 928.

Medical professionals refer to delta variants. Occupies almost all cases Not only is it much more contagious now in Maine than the early strains of coronavirus, Likely to cause serious illness In unvaccinated individuals.

Throughout the state, as of Friday, 143 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the highest number since early February, and 31 of the 71 ICUs needed mechanical ventilation.

In mid-January, only a small portion of the state’s population was vaccinated with COVID-19, and the state reports more than 500 cases daily. But today, more than 62% of Maine’s 1.3 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated, and the majority of new coronavirus cases, and almost all ICU patients, are far fewer unvaccinated individuals. It’s from the pool.

“Time … it’s time to act

Demand for regular ICU hospital beds is met by many facilities Already experiencing a high number of inpatients Non-COVID issues during the busy summer season.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said on Twitter that 39 ICU beds were available around the state on Friday. This has improved slightly since Thursday, but has dropped significantly since the beginning of the week.

About 90% of the approximately 200 ICU beds across Northern Light Health’s hospital network were filled on Friday. Most of these beds are located in Bangor’s Eastern Maine Medical Center, and Northern Light officials have traditionally emphasized that they are “flexible to meet demand.”

However, spokesman Chris Faccini said the current situation makes it more difficult for Northern Lights to adjust bed capacity to meet their needs. Faccini said Northern Wright officials are closely monitoring the situation with the help of state officials and other partners.

“Now that the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow, it’s time for our community to act,” Faccini said in a statement. “We urge the mainner to take proven steps to keep families safe so that those in need can use our hospital. These steps include: Includes indoor masking in public places, hand hygiene practices, and vaccinations if qualified. In other states, intensive care rooms are already full and patients cannot be treated. So it’s important that we all play our part to prevent this from happening in Maine. “

This reflects comments made by leaders of four large state healthcare networks (Northern Light, Main Health, Central Main Healthcare, and Main General Health) on Thursday in an unusual joint appeal.

“The more COVID-19 patients we treat in the hospital, the less resources we need to treat everything else,” said Maine Health’s chief medical officer, the parent company of the Maine Medical Center. Dr. Joan Boomsma said. Said at a joint news conference in Portland. Boomsma added that the hospital “has no more tricks” to add capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Portland’s Maine Medical Center reported 16 ICU patients on Thursday. It increased slightly from 13 last week. There were 10 inpatients at the Wald County General Hospital in Belfast, compared to 4 last Friday. Among the Northern Light Health hospitals, the Eastern Maine Medical Center had a total of 32 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, while the Mercy Hospital in Portland had five.

Vaccine repellent

Many countries are experiencing epidemics of infection, hospitalization, and mortality due to the more contagious delta mutants. Maine is one of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the country and one of the highest vaccination rates.

In terms of vaccination, 70.9% of eligible Main State residents and 62.5% of the total population will be vaccinated with either the Physer or Modelna vaccines or the single dose vaccine distributed by Johnson & Johnson. was doing.

However, Governor Janet Mills’ announcement this month of COVID-19 vaccination obligations for all health workers throughout the state has caused anxiety among some employers and among a small number of workers in the field. It continues to cause controversy. In Maine, the COVID-19 vaccine was an extension of existing rules because healthcare workers already need to be vaccinated against measles, chickenpox and flu.

It is unclear how many health care workers will retire or quit their jobs if they refuse full vaccination by October 1. Immunization rates vary widely from state-to-state facility to over 90% of some workers. 100% in hospitals and some long-term care facilities, less than 30% in other long-term care facilities.

A group representing an institution that cares for persons with disabilities living in an individual or group at home on Thursday I sent a letter to Mills Call for an extension by the October 1 deadline to get more workers vaccinated or to find a replacement for those leaving. Earlier in the day, a modest crowd of health workers and supporters reunited on the street corner between the Maine State House and the Governor’s mansion to protest the health care workers’ mission.

The Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care at Maine General in Augusta had to cancel all radiation oncology appointments on Thursday after five radiation therapists quit their jobs.

MaineGeneral said no employee mentioned vaccination obligations as a reason to speak out. However, Maine General spokeswoman Joy McKenna said it would be “extremely disappointing” if vaccination requirements were the reason.

“As the largest community hospital in the Kennebeck Valley, we take care of our neighbors, friends and family,” McKenna said in a statement. “We put the health needs of patients and staff at the forefront of everything we do. If staff chooses to call for and reject appropriate care for their patients, it will be very Unfortunately, we respect the staff’s right to make their own decisions about vaccination obligations, but expect that refusing patient care will never jeopardize their health. “

McKenna said the schedule canceled on Thursday was rescheduled and normal day-to-day operations at the Alfondo Center resumed on Friday.

State-wide recommended masks

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as delta variants surged nationwide at the end of last month Recommended again Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, will resume wearing masks in high-incidence areas, indoors and in public. Then the main CDC Approve federal recommendations..

Maps of Maine change frequently, but Friday was the first day masking was recommended in all 16 counties.

Cumberland, Androscogin, Kennebec, Oxford, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, and Washington counties had “significant” infection rates. This means at least 50 new infections per 100,000 people in the last 7 days. The York, Wald, Penobscot, Hancock, Franklin, Somerset, Piscataquis, and Aroostook counties all fell into the “high” infection category, with at least 100 new cases per 100,000.

To date, the Main CDC has tracked 74,966 confirmed or possible COVID-19 cases since the first detection of coronavirus in the state in March 2020.

