BC reports 867 new cases of COVID-19. This is the highest total number per day since late April.
British Columbia reported a whopping 867 new cases. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Three more people died on Friday.
Of the new cases, 350 were interior health areas, 165 were Vancouver coastal health areas, 228 were Fraser health areas, 63 were island health, and 61 were northern health.
The state last reported more than 800 daily cases in late April. The 7-day average for new cases is 663, the highest total since May 7.
British Columbia companies are calling for government obligations to vaccinate staff
Hospitalization with COVID-19 has almost doubled in the last two weeks. Currently, 159 people are hospitalized for the disease, up from 82 on August 13. 84 patients are in the intensive care unit.
The death toll from COVID-19 in the state was 1,807, due to the deaths of three people, all in the Interior Health area.
Major BC Universities Demand Disclosure of COVID-19 Vaccine and Perform Rapid Unvaccinated Testing
The number of active cases in BC increased only to 5,657.
The state said 75.8 percent of eligible British Columbia residents over the age of 12 were fully immunized.
Over 8,500 people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
During the last update on Thursday, the state reported 724 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths.
– Use Simon Little files
