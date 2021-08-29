More than 10% of Wilcannia is infected with COVID-19, and locals are now clearing the “chaos.”

Wilcannia’s community leader, Brendon Adams, works 24 hours a day to provide essential supplies and information to the indigenous peoples of the community.

Key Point: More than 60 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Wilcannia, a small outback community on the Darling River.

Indigenous leaders in western New South Wales say their communities still hesitate to vaccinate.

Elderly people in western New South Wales saw a decline in food and other supplies.

“There is a lot of trauma — members of the traumatized community — they don’t know what to do or who to rely on,” he said.

According to 2016 census data, Wilcannia had a population of only 549.

Today, since the outbreak of the New South Wales Delta began in mid-June, more than 60, or 11 percent, of Wilcannia’s predominantly Aboriginal population has been infected with COVID-19.

Immunization rates in the town have been steadily increasing in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing that 20-29 percent of people with Wilcannia zip codes are fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 19.6%, or 114,126 eligible indigenous peoples, are fully vaccinated.

However, the Aboriginal community in western New South Wales describes the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine in the community as “confused.”

Indigenous immunization rates are lower than non-indigenous immunization rates in almost all states and territories, so many have warned other indigenous communities across the country to be vaccinated.

Hundreds of viruses have been detected in western New South Wales, and about 65 percent of those who test positive are Aborigines.

According to some Aboriginal medical services, vaccine hesitation was a major problem in the Aboriginal community, and many were reluctant to obtain AstraZeneca.

Wilcannia community leader Brendon Adams. ((( ABC Western Planes: Saratomevska ).

In June, the federal government said Pfizer was the preferred vaccine for adults under the age of 60, the majority of New South Wales’ indigenous peoples.

“People were confused about vaccination because of the variety of vaccinations,” said Adams, a man from Kuku Yarangi.

“Social media didn’t play a good role because there was all this talk about blood clotting and everything.

“Our community was very hesitant about vaccination.”

The community started a plan over a year ago to protect the elderly if the virus reaches a small town east of Broken Hill.

Adams said Wilcannia is currently seeing a great impetus for vaccination of locals, but is dissatisfied with the lack of stronger restrictions when Sydney was blocked. I feel.

“We really have to get rid of the turmoil-because they ignored us,” Adams said.

“We are very angry, very frustrated, [the] The community is confused because they didn’t get the proper education about what this pandemic could do for us. ”

Competition for vaccination

Since its outbreak in western New South Wales, Pfizer vaccines have been easily distributed by remote communities.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service, like the Australian Defense Force, manages jabs and is on the ground.

Despite the emergency response, Walgett and Katrina Ward of Brewarina Aboriginal Medical Services said people are traveling long distances to get the vaccine.

Healthcare workers performed a COVID-19 test in Walgett, northwestern New South Wales. ((( ABC Central West: Gary-Jon Lysaght ).

“People came from Ningan, two and a half hours away to get a Pfizer vaccination, because Ningan wasn’t offered anything,” she said.

“It’s the same with Kober, a little west. They also traveled to Brewarrina and Walgett to get Pfizer.

“People don’t have to do it, it should be there, it’s their right to get that vaccination like everyone else.”

“Overall, the adjustment was awkward.”

And when it comes to confidence in vaccines, Ms. Ward said changes in health advice created distrust of the deployment.

“The rules about which age group vaccinations can be given change every time, and it’s the same with today’s Pfizer, which changes regularly,” she said.

“It caused a lot of confusion.”

Overcrowding “national shame”

John Hall is Chairman of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia and Director of Medical Services at Ocher Health, a medical practice in northwestern New South Wales.

He said that the slow deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine to remote areas has been a problem in all states, not just New South Wales, and that each state is somewhat “satisfied” with delivering the vaccine to rural towns. I believe it shows.

“The outbreak of Delta’s COVID in these rural towns is just one expedition,” he said.

“Kimbury, a remote location in northern Western Australia, is still considering very low rates.

“This was done in Queensland, without even deploying a Pfizer hub in the area of ​​Pfizer’s first deployment, and was initially heavily dependent on AstraZeneca for rural and remote response. ..

“I saw the New South Wales government reuse Pfizer and return to Sydney from the New South Wales countryside.”

NACCHO CEO Pat Turner vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine. ((( Attachment: NACCHO ).

The National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organization (NACCHO) said it was not just the availability of vaccines that exposed indigenous peoples.

“Overcrowded housing is an open issue, and it certainly doesn’t help because the Delta variant is so contagious,” said CEO Pat Turner.

“It’s a shame for the people. I call on the Cabinet to address the need for housing and the environment as an urgent issue.”

She said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders remained “very vulnerable” during the pandemic unless the housing crisis in the indigenous communities was “corrected.”

The community spirit is shining

The majority of COVID-19 cases in western New South Wales occur in Dubbo, the region’s largest community and more remote service hub.

In the town, 9.5 percent of the indigenous people are fully vaccinated.

Tubba-Gah Wiradjuri and Mulwarry woman Cyrena Harris are working with a local church group to create a survival pack and deliver it to local elders.

“They really have earned our respect and love, and our younger generation who can take care of them should take care of them,” she said.

Dubbo volunteer Cyrena Harris is creating a COVID-19 survival pack for the local elderly. ((( ABC Central West: Gary-Jon Lysaght ).

Unlike food drops, these packs contain important information about stress balls, colored pencils and COVID-19.

“Community services for indigenous peoples and vulnerable people have worked very hard,” she said.

“We are all unstoppable and very happy with the spirit of the community, which shows what the dowels are made of.”

Brenden Adams has also been enthusiastic about distributing donations from all over Australia in Wilcannia.

He is “very happy and grateful” for the support the community received after the local store was closed when the outbreak occurred.

“People are calling us from different places, saying,’What can we do?’ “

Food donations have been sent to Wilcannia since Wilcannia’s only grocery store was temporarily closed for deep cleanliness. ((( ABC Broken Hill: Bill Ormond ).

But in a close community, he is worried about social isolation and COVID-positive families.

“You can’t connect with your family just to support them.

“Currently we are in a very difficult situation … but it’s a place where people in the community get together and support. [each other] In the best way “