Children as COVID long-distance transporters: a long battle of one boy against the virus

Crystal Lake, Illinois (WGN) – COVID long-haul carriers are more than just adults. Although rare, children can suffer from similar sequelae of the virus.

For a family in Illinois, it was a long way to go and no relief was seen.

Like a typical 7th grade, Ian Varis tries to focus on his homework. But unlike many children of his age, a 12-year-old is fighting chronic and debilitating pain.

“My headaches and abdominal pains always hurt,” he said. “Well, my abdominal pain is coming and going now, and I always want to vomit from time to time, and I’m a little dizzy.”

Symptoms began in late August 2020. About a week later, Ian tested positive for COVID. He was quarantined for two weeks.

“They tested his COVID again and he was negative,” said his mother, Miriam Valis. “So I said,’This will disappear.'”

A year later, they are still waiting. Ian’s parents, Miriam and Jeff Valis, believed that the removal of the virus would improve their son’s condition.

“It was like an explosion. It was very difficult just to see him deal with all of this,” said Miriam Valis.

“The doctor gave me a cocktail of different medicines (and) gave me different medicines, so far nothing went well,” Ian said. “Some people have a little less symptoms.”

By October 2020, a neurologist called and determined that Ian was a long-haul carrier.

“He said this is a post-COVID, this is a long-haul carrier,” said Miriam Valis. “Then he said,’I don’t know what else to do from here.'”

Even the visit to the Mayo Clinic had countless trips to the emergency room.

Dr. Laura Larkner, a medical pediatrician in the northwest, is similarly frustrated.

“(Ian) has been to a world-renowned institution in the country. He has been to a pain specialist. There aren’t many answers to Ian,” she said. “Ian was a learning process for all of us.”

Little is known about young long-haul carriers, but many of the symptoms are consistent with adults, from loss of taste and smell to chronic fatigue and pain.

“I don’t know which previously healthy children will end up with long-distance symptoms,” Larkner said. “Unfortunately, Ian’s life is upside down and I can’t tell him or his parents when life will return to normal.”

For now, the Varis family is talking in the hope that their story will inspire others to stop the spread of COVID and help find answers for the youngest patients.

“(We) want to draw attention that long-haul carriers need help, as all attention is directed to people over the age of 18,” said Miriam Valis. “The kids have nothing, and we knocked on every door you can imagine.”

“I just want to help the other kids,” Ian said. “I don’t want young children to feel this much pain.”

Ian’s doctors have followed long-distance findings in adults, hoping to learn more about chronic illness. Most recently, a pediatric COVID long-distance clinic was opened in Baltimore to handle an ever-growing number of children’s cases.