Health
Children as COVID long-distance transporters: a long battle of one boy against the virus
Crystal Lake, Illinois (WGN) – COVID long-haul carriers are more than just adults. Although rare, children can suffer from similar sequelae of the virus.
For a family in Illinois, it was a long way to go and no relief was seen.
Like a typical 7th grade, Ian Varis tries to focus on his homework. But unlike many children of his age, a 12-year-old is fighting chronic and debilitating pain.
“My headaches and abdominal pains always hurt,” he said. “Well, my abdominal pain is coming and going now, and I always want to vomit from time to time, and I’m a little dizzy.”
Symptoms began in late August 2020. About a week later, Ian tested positive for COVID. He was quarantined for two weeks.
“They tested his COVID again and he was negative,” said his mother, Miriam Valis. “So I said,’This will disappear.'”
A year later, they are still waiting. Ian’s parents, Miriam and Jeff Valis, believed that the removal of the virus would improve their son’s condition.
“It was like an explosion. It was very difficult just to see him deal with all of this,” said Miriam Valis.
“The doctor gave me a cocktail of different medicines (and) gave me different medicines, so far nothing went well,” Ian said. “Some people have a little less symptoms.”
By October 2020, a neurologist called and determined that Ian was a long-haul carrier.
“He said this is a post-COVID, this is a long-haul carrier,” said Miriam Valis. “Then he said,’I don’t know what else to do from here.'”
Even the visit to the Mayo Clinic had countless trips to the emergency room.
Dr. Laura Larkner, a medical pediatrician in the northwest, is similarly frustrated.
“(Ian) has been to a world-renowned institution in the country. He has been to a pain specialist. There aren’t many answers to Ian,” she said. “Ian was a learning process for all of us.”
Little is known about young long-haul carriers, but many of the symptoms are consistent with adults, from loss of taste and smell to chronic fatigue and pain.
“I don’t know which previously healthy children will end up with long-distance symptoms,” Larkner said. “Unfortunately, Ian’s life is upside down and I can’t tell him or his parents when life will return to normal.”
For now, the Varis family is talking in the hope that their story will inspire others to stop the spread of COVID and help find answers for the youngest patients.
“(We) want to draw attention that long-haul carriers need help, as all attention is directed to people over the age of 18,” said Miriam Valis. “The kids have nothing, and we knocked on every door you can imagine.”
“I just want to help the other kids,” Ian said. “I don’t want young children to feel this much pain.”
Ian’s doctors have followed long-distance findings in adults, hoping to learn more about chronic illness. Most recently, a pediatric COVID long-distance clinic was opened in Baltimore to handle an ever-growing number of children’s cases.
Sources
2/ https://www.wate.com/news/children-as-covid-long-haulers-one-boys-long-fight-with-the-virus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]