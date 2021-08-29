Studies have found that delta mutants can double the risk of unvaccinated hospitalization





Angels — A new study found nasty news about delta and unvaccinated variants. coronavirus.. This is because new COVID infections in the United States averaged over 150,000 per day, an increase of 21% over the last 14 days. COVID patients are an overwhelming coast-to-coast hospital, causing a surge in summer. The delta variant, which is more contagious than the original “alpha variant” that was popular worldwide, more than doubles the risk of unvaccinated hospitalization. According to a British study It was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Researchers surveyed more than 40,000 COVID cases between March and May and compared hospitalization rates during a delta epidemic in the United Kingdom. The findings were very similar to preliminary data from a Scottish study showing that the delta variant caused more hospitalization. “The results suggest that patients with the delta variant are at least twice as likely to be hospitalized as patients with the alpha variant.” According to a British study.. “Patients with delta variants also have higher attendance rates for emergency care in combination with hospitalization, demonstrating increased use of emergency care services as well as hospitalization for inpatients.” On the other hand, in emergency rooms like Atlanta, ambulances are rejected. In seven states, more than 90% of ICU beds are full, according to federal data. Immunization is skyrocketing because there are no beds left in the Alabama ICU. Nationally, COVID deaths have increased by 355% since early July. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Louisiana killed a record 139 people on August 24th. In South Carolina, a funeral hall director said he had never seen so many deaths from COVID. “It stresses not only us, but the families we serve,” director Robert Boning told CBS Florence, South Carolina. WBTW-TV.. But there is a story of survival. Jacob Larson, one of Colorado’s first COVID patients, is back to serenade the doctors who saved him. “The biggest” thank you “that anyone can give to a healthcare provider is to get the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Aiman ​​Rauff, a doctor and hospitalist who treated Larson. After spending 20 days in the hospital, Larson got the vaccine. Meanwhile, nearly 60% of eligible people in Los Angeles County have been vaccinated so far, but have yet to reach 70%, experts say they are needed to immunize the herd.

The surge in COVID causes a shortage of hospital ICUs … 06:34



