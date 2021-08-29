“Time of Concern” – CBS Denver





Fort Collins, Colorado (CBS4) – Health experts, elected officials and others have warned that COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased significantly in northern Colorado, which Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith calls a “time of concern.” increase. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas learned that a case of COVID-19 has reached or nearly reached capacity for multiple hospitals in the region. Delta variants of the virus are proliferating across the United States and northern Colorado is not exempt. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, Smith quoted a briefing from the director of health in Larimer County, saying that 100% of Larimer County’s ICU beds were filled. “Here (northern Colorado), all hospitals are nearly full. There are people in the emergency room. The ICU has rooms with two patients instead of one,” said UC Health. Marilyn Schaefer, Northern Regional Director of Instrumental Treatment, said. Some of the UC Health hospitals in the area need to double the number of patients in the ICU room for the first time. According to Schaefer, UC Health is currently renting a ventilator from an external entity for potential future demand. After the vaccine became publicly available, health professionals wanted less pressure on local hospitals. However, hospitalizations have more than doubled in many hospitals in recent weeks. “We were all downhill with the virus and really wanted to be able to get things back to normal. But after all, our number has increased significantly. Our positives The rate is actually starting to show a trend in the direction of anxiety in the healthcare community, “Schafer said. Smith recommended that social media followers be vaccinated to avoid hospitalization and spread further. He said the vaccine is very effective in preventing serious illness. “All vaccines carry the risk of side effects, and the COVID vaccine is no exception. Thankfully, the side effects of current COVID vaccines are statistically low overall,” Smith writes. “One factor I see influencing this trend is vaccination. Despite being 100% unprotected, vaccinated people can suffer from severe symptoms. Is much lower and requires critical care. If you have doubts about the effectiveness of these vaccines, or if you don’t think the vaccines are so important to you because you are middle-aged or younger, Now may be the time to rethink that decision, as this variant shows more. Impact on you than previous variants. “

