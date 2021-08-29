Health
Government parliamentarians say restrictions may need to be relaxed and the blockade is set to be extended
The senior MP supported the minister’s view, saying that Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton’s public health team should decide on the type of freedom not to “blow up the place” while the incident is still being recorded. ..
“I don’t think we’re at zero,” MP said.
Conversely, another minister and backbencher said the current blockade needs to continue until the risk of relapse is eliminated if the rules are relaxed. “Everyone knows how difficult this is, but there is no choice. We are here and people are more resilient than some people think,” the minister said. ..
“This is probably the last blockade if we smash it,” said Backbench MP.
NSW recorded 1035 cases on Saturday, We plan to allow weddings and outdoor gatherings in the coming weeks Despite the stress on the medical system due to the increase in the number of cases.
Professor Blakely’s modeling of his proposal to ease the blockade, which said it would improve the mental health of Victorians, was about 400 days before vaccination caught up and curbed the surge by mid-October. Is expected to rise to. His modeling underpinned the state government’s roadmap from the blockade over the last few months.
Under the options proposed by the professor, strict rules remain, but more time is allowed outside, travel restrictions are now 10 kilometers, some retail stores open, important sectors such as construction May return to greater operating capacity.
Professor Blakely said the trajectory of Victoria’s outbreak has not improved since the proposal was made on Monday, and it will take a few more weeks before the case is withdrawn by a close blockade.
He said the government could soon choose to relax some rules, such as a playground ban and a curfew, and the difficulty of reducing near-zero cases is “we He argued that “a serious debate about whether to stay in a strict blockade or relax some rules” is needed.
“fundamentally, [freedoms] For the population, it was worth going for a few weeks, but probably not a game changer, “he said.
Of Saturday’s cases, 21 were related to the western suburbs of Wyndham, Newport, and Altona, 10 were BroadMedose, 9 were companions to previous cases, 7 were Sheparton, and 7 were Carlton, Brunswick. One was related to Altakuwa. The university and one was from Dandenong.
In positive news, Weimar said 20 previously unlinked cases matched known cases and 41 cases had no clear source yet.
42 people have been hospitalized for the virus. Thirteen people are in the intensive care unit and eight are on ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, 26, including babies, are under the age of 50.
Thirty-five cases were connected to the Carlton and Brunswick clusters, and three cases announced on Saturday were linked to Berkeley Square Coles. The four new clusters linked to Port Melbourne’s industrial pockets are relevant to authorities due to their unknown origin, but community propagation continues in the western suburbs.
Weimar and Health Minister Martin Foley said authorities are aggressively suppressing the virus, hoping that the virus will be released long before the state reaches 80%, a vaccine target that probably doesn’t need to be blocked. He said he was committed to the national cabinet plan to do so.
“If we can break this outbreak, if we can eradicate those mysterious cases, if we can get it all. [new case] Moving to quarantine gives us the option to relax the restrictions on doing other things, “said Weimer.
“If we continue to see the reactions we see on earth, we are absolutely confident that we have the opportunity to do this on earth.”
Foley said the COVID-free condition in some Australian states is “worthy of protection,” and ACT and Victoria are working to regain this condition.
He said that if NSW leaders had their time again, “they may have gone more difficult and earlier at the onset of their outbreak.”
“I didn’t intend to put that pressure on the Victorian healthcare system,” he said.
“Weddings and social events aren’t the only things at stake here. It’s the decision of life and death that keeps our healthcare system running at the level that Victorians want to achieve. ..
“I don’t know if 1000 cases a day are a sign of hope … If you ask a nurse in the intensive care unit of a Sydney hospital how you saw the situation, it won’t be that rosy. .. “
