



Two-thirds of voters Northern Ireland I believe there should be a vote for that place in the UK, but only 37% want it to happen within the next five years. Observer.. Approximately 31% of voters said they needed to vote for Northern Ireland’s location in the UK at some point, but it was discovered in a LucidTalk poll since 2026. An additional 29% said they should never vote like that. If voted, Northern Ireland is now part of the United Kingdom with a 7-point lead. When asked how to vote, 49% supported staying in the UK, 42% supported being part of United Ireland, and 9% said they didn’t know. Other recent surveys show that support for United Ireland is much lower. NS Northern Ireland Life and Time SurveyWas announced in June, suggesting that 30% support United Ireland. Former Sinn Féin party leader Gerry Adams recently said polls could take place within three years. Photo: Niall Carson / PA The problem remains within the UK government, with persistent concerns that the withdrawal from Brexit could lead to increased support for United Ireland. Northern Ireland Protocol – An element of the Brexit agreement that effectively created a barrier between Britain and Northern Ireland.The British government Attempt to renegotiate the transaction.. Many experts said they believed that Northern Ireland’s political temperatures were now chilling, but the issue of border polls was raised by celebrities in recent months. Earlier this summer, the British government accused Ireland’s deputy prime minister. Leo Varadkar, For suggesting that United Ireland may exist in his life.Former Sinn Féin party leader Gerry Adams He also said in recent weeks that he believes polls could take place within three years. Former Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Hain accused Boris Johnson Self-satisfaction with the problem. “The prime minister is ignoring the endangered Northern Ireland and has consistently done so throughout his term,” he said. “It will bite him, and if he isn’t careful it will bite everyone. I don’t think early polls are very likely, but I think polls have relentless momentum. It throws a kaleidoscope into the air and who knows where it falls. “ Ireland’s deputy prime minister, Leo Varadkar, said he could see a reunification in his lifetime. Photo: Niall Carson / PA Even with further expansion of support for conducting border voting, there are serious barriers that supporters must overcome to see it take place. The Good Friday Agreement of 1998 gives Northern Ireland secretaries the discretion to call a referendum at any time. However, if there is a majority in Northern Ireland in favor of unity, he is legally obliged to call one.According to the analysis by University College London Constitution UnitIf the Secretary of State thinks that “the majority of voters want Northern Ireland to no longer be part of the United Kingdom and form part of United Ireland,” they can call for a vote at any time. Bill White, Managing Director of LucidTalk, said: This union’s approval score is significantly consistent in all Northern Ireland border referendums. The remaining 50% disagree between those who support United Ireland and those who do not. “But this isn’t particularly surprising, as United Ireland is still an unknown option. Many people support the concept of United Ireland, but want to know a little more about it.” LucidTalk polled 2,403 people in Northern Ireland online between August 20th and 23rd.

