COVID-19 mutants significantly reduce vaccine protection, previous infections





File – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, workers are preparing a syringe for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, Louisiana

(StudyFinds.org) – The COVID-19 variant is due to the proliferation of coronavirus cases worldwide. New studies now confirm that protection against these strains is significantly reduced, even with vaccination and previous infections with the virus. Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have found these findings to double the importance of doubling both vaccination and public health measures during pandemics to protect against alpha, beta, and now delta variants. Is emphasized. Scientists have examined nearly 100 people who have been vaccinated with Pfizer or previously infected with COVID-19 during this project. The study found that after exposing blood to both mutants, the antibody did an inadequate task of neutralizing the coronavirus. The beta version (occurring in South Africa) seems to be about 9 times more resistant, especially compared to the original version. SARS-CoV-2 virus. “We know that viruses continue to evolve for their own benefits,” said Dr. Fikadu Tafesse, co-principal research author and assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at OHSU School of Medicine. I am. University release. Older patients are at even greater risk The outlook may sound harsh, but the researchers say these findings have a silver backing.From their point of view, vaccination and early infections are positive Still provides some protection Against these new variants. In support of that view, the world has seen a marked reduction in both COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations in recent months, despite the emergence of new variants. Finally discovered when COVID-19 is most susceptible to infection

The authors of the study state that their study is particularly noteworthy because they used real viral variants isolated from real patients. Most other similar studies use non-replicating versions of the variant. The team has sampled the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and beta and alpha (originating in the UK) samples from 50 vaccinated people and another 44 COVID-19 survivors. Mixed with sample. Importantly, the researchers also found that people over the age of 50 responded to the mutant and showed even fewer antibodies.In other words, even with some immunity, the elderly are still Sensitive to variants. “People surrounding our older and more vulnerable populations need to be vaccinated to minimize exposure to the virus,” said an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology and medicine (infectious diseases). Explains co-principal research author Bill Messer, MD. Illness) At OHSU School of Medicine. “I can’t step into a nursing home because I’m all vaccinated. Even if I’m not vaccinated, that’s a problem.” Do the public need another COVID booster shot? In addition, this study has vaccines You will need a booster shot In the future, it will be similar to the annual flu shot. So do these findings spell out our hope of ending the pandemic? necessarily. Marcel Curlin, MD, an associate professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at OHSU School of Medicine and co-principal research author, said that with adequate vaccination and appropriate health and safety measures. The pandemic is about to end Not later. COVID surges can change the taste and smell of water in parts of Florida

“Influenza can be much more volatile than the coronavirus,” he adds. “Hopefully, the coronavirus will be easier to manage.” “We have learned to deal with the flu,” Dr. Messer concludes. “I think we’ll learn to do the same with COVID-19.” NS study Published in the journal Nature Communications.

