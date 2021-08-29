NSW reports that six people died on the worst day of the pandemic so far.Victoria extends the blockade – as it happened | Australian News

New South Wales Covid number Continue to skyrocketThere were record 1,218 new cases and 6 deaths as pressure on the state hospital system reached critical levels. Hospitalizations in the state are also on the rise. Currently, there are 813 Covid patients in New South Wales hospitals, 35 more than Saturday. Currently, 126 people are in the intensive care unit, 54 of whom are on ventilators.
There is a little more information about the outbreak of Covid in two prisons in New South Wales.
In today’s latest news from Covid, New South Wales, I heard that there were 31 infections related to the Parklea Correction Center and that prisons in northwestern Sydney are currently being tightly closed.
Deputy Chief Health Officer, Ph.D. Jeremy Macanalty, Health investigators said they believed the virus was brought to prison by members of the community rather than prisoners.
Silver water The prison also recorded Covid’s cases, but McAnulty said he did not know the exact number of institution-related cases.
In the statement Corrective service NSW A spokeswoman said 23 prisons across New South Wales have taken special precautions in connection with the transmission of prisoners.
This is because prisoners recently transferred from Parkley to other prisons could be exposed to the virus.
A spokeswoman said some of these prisons are currently closed. She said:
All of these prisoners have been quarantined and tested by Justice Health & Forensic Mental. health Covid-19 Network (JH & FMHN) as part of the Health Protocol.
Corrective Services NSW takes all precautions to protect staff and prisoners and prevent the transmission of the virus. “
A spokeswoman for Orthodontic Services NSW has identified six orthodontic staff. Bassert Orthodontic Center It has returned a positive Covid test since Thursday.
It is unknown if they are related to the outbreak of Parkley.
Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews After the state announced 92 new cases of community infections on Sunday, it ruled out the possibility of ending Covid’s blockade this Thursday.
“Unfortunately, this kind of number makes it clear to the community that it is fair for us to be as positive as possible and that we cannot open up and remove all these rules in just a few days. “Time,” Andrews said.
“We will get advice in the next few days. Decisions will be made and will be announced shortly thereafter, as we have always done. This-these are difficult numbers.”
Andrews said Victorian officials are determined to avoid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases and put a strain on the health care system. New South Wales I am experiencing it.
But before I put you in the very talented hands of my colleague, Elias VisonteiLet’s look back at today’s biggest headline.
ACT reports 13 new Covid-19 cases, all of which are relevant. Eight were quarantined during the infection period, while five were infected in the community.
Queensland has recorded a case of community infection associated with an Indooroopilly cluster that was isolated throughout the infection period.
Neither Western Australia nor South Australia have recorded new cases of locally acquired Covid-19. However, SA currently has 14 exposure sites after two New South Wales truck drivers passed through the state before a positive Covid-19 test in Washington yesterday.
in the meantime, New Zealand reported 83 new cases. All but one in Auckland. This brings the country’s total to 511 since the first confirmed delta outbreak on 17 August.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Oakland warned that it was likely to be blocked for at least another two weeks, if not more.
Three people arrested for blockade opposition near the border between New South Wales and Queensland
This morning I’m looking at a photo of a small anti-blockage movement on the border between Queensland and New South Wales.
Queensland police said there was a relatively small crowd of up to 100 protesters, collecting steam at noon and running for about an hour. They said it was a joint operation between Queensland and New South Wales.
Police effectively prevented a large number of protesters from gathering.
Three people were arrested in Coolangatta, Queensland. Among them, a 39-year-old man was charged with serious assault and police obstruction.
All three were involved in the blockade-prevention border protest last week, and all were interested, according to Queensland Police.
In addition to my last post on South Australia’s exposure sites, the state’s Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Sparia She added that she was concerned that not enough people were using the QR code to check in to the shop or venue.
She said the truck driver was there and at the same time only three people used the QR code to check in at the exposed site.
She said there were 16 people who used it at the Port Augusta OTR gas station but failed to check in within the same time frame that the two truck drivers attended.
“That is a concern for us. We couldn’t contact them, request a test and quarantine, And it’s a concern not only for those individuals themselves, but for their families and anyone else they may come into contact with, “Spurrier said.
