Jurong East Bus Interchange, Homestay Lodge Dormitory, Health News, Top Story New Covid-19 Cluster





Staff at the Singapore-Jurong East Bus Interchange and Homestay Lodge, a foreign worker dormitory, formed two new Covid-19 clusters discovered by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (August 28). The 14 Jurong East Bus Interchanges are the sixth active cluster involving bus interchange staff. Homestay Lodge on Kakibu Kit Avenue 3 has 5 cases. They are counted in 66 active clusters, each with 3 to 1,155 infections. These cases 113 new locally infected coronavirus patients found Like Saturday noon. Of these, 25 were associated with Bugis Junction clusters. This brings the total number of cases in the cluster first discovered on Tuesday to 176. Of the remaining 88 cases, 32 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined. Another 27 linked cases were not quarantined when the test tested positive. The remaining 29 cases were unlinked cases. There were also eight imported cases that were detected upon arrival in Singapore and posted or quarantined in home notices. Four cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other four developed the disease while in quarantine or at-home notification. There were a total of 121 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday, bringing the national total to 67,171. Currently, 389 patients are hospitalized, 16 of whom are serious illnesses requiring oxygen supplementation. Six are in danger in the intensive care unit. Of the highly ill, 16 are older than 60 years and 11 of them are fully or partially vaccinated. The MOH said there is ongoing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not have a serious illness when infected, unless there is an underlying condition that makes them susceptible to infection. He added that in the last 28 days, the proportion of unvaccinated people who became seriously ill or died was 9.2%, while the proportion of fully vaccinated people was 1.2%. Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from 260 cases last week to 551 cases last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from 82 cases last week to 144 cases last week. As of Friday, 79% of the population has been fully vaccinated and 83% have been vaccinated at least once. A total of 8,667,278 Covid-19 vaccines National vaccination program, Covering 4,500,430 people, 4,291,659 completed the complete vaccination program. In addition, 164,336 doses of other vaccines approved on the World Health Organization emergency use list have been administered to 85,489 people. Read the full MOH press release here.

