Health
Local health officials are happy with the vaccination rate, but “we need to continue.”
Vaccination rates in the Waterloo region continue to rise, with the latest available data showing 85.25 percent on the first dose and about 78 percent on the second dose.
However, with the delta variant still in circulation, Vickie Murray of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force in the Waterloo region said unvaccinated people still need to be vaccinated.
“Currently, we are taking about 1,400 doses a day, of which about 450 are the first doses,” Murray said in a media briefing on Friday. “We are on track and our outreach is successful, but we need to continue our goal of vaccination of more people to protect each other from COVID.”
Last week, outreach activities focused on the new semester, and vaccine buses were sent to all three major malls, along with additional locations such as the Sunrise Shopping Center.
“We continue to work closely with the school board on vaccination opportunities at school,” Murray said.
“This partnership has provided many opportunities for school-based vaccine clinics in the past, and we look forward to making vaccines more accessible to students and their families in the future.”
“We need to continue”
Meanwhile, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a medical officer in the Waterloo region, is also happy with the vaccine.
However, as delta variants continue to circulate within the community, she also urged unvaccinated people to move forward.
“We have made great strides in our community in building vaccine protection barriers,” she said.
“We should be proud of our progress because we can prevent far more serious illnesses and open up our economy and society as we do today, but we need to continue. I have.”
Karen Redman, chairman of the Waterloo region, repeated the call for Murray and Wang.
“We need to continue what we can do to put this pandemic on the back. We have made great strides in the fight against the virus,” Redman said.
“If you are not completely vaccinated, get your first or second vaccination as soon as possible.
“The evidence is clear, and unvaccinated people are more likely to become infected with COVID-19 and eventually be admitted to the hospital and need ICU care,” Redman added.
