How long does immunity last after being infected with COVID?
After a positive COVID-19 test, most people have detectable antibodies. But experts say that the protection gained after being infected with the virus is still less than when people were vaccinated.
How this works, especially COVID-19 delta variants are spread nationwide..
The infection provokes an immune response and recognizes the coronavirus. Antibodies are also produced.
Previous infections provide about 80% protection from the coronavirus, but those who have been vaccinated with both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines Has about 95% protection against viruses, Dr. John Welly said why. Wherry is the director of the Institute of Immunology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Wherry also said that laboratory studies suggest, according to WHYY. Post-case protection for COVID-19 begins to decline slightly after about 3 monthsHowever, it can last up to 10 months.
Therefore, protection is effective for people who are somehow already infected with COVID-19, but not as powerful as vaccines.
When your immune system reacts to one strain of the virus Provides at least some protection against similar virusesAccording to Dr. Lisa Maragakis, Senior Director of Infection Prevention at Johns Hopkins.
However, Malagakiss added that the more different strains of the virus, the more likely it is that the immune system will not be able to recognize them and produce their immune response.
This is why many health professionals are concerned about COVID-19 mutants, such as their rapid spread. Delta variant..
Ultimately, it is best to consult a doctor who can see your doctor based on your treatment after a positive COVID-19 test.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says People treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma should wait 90 days after treatment before vaccination.
Infectious disease specialists if not treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma Kristen Engrund of Cleveland Clinic “The recommended time frame for vaccination after COVID-19 infection is shortly after the quarantine is over,” he said.
CDC also said One recent study We have shown that unvaccinated people who are already infected with COVID-19 are more than twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as those who are fully vaccinated.
