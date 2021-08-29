Guidelines for Heart Failure Management-ScienceDaily





The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure are published online today. European Heart Journal.. This was the first ESC guideline to include patients as full members of the Task Force.

About 2% of adults worldwide suffer from heart failure. The prevalence increases with age, ranging from 1% under 55 to over 10% of people over 70. In developed countries, the most common causes are coronary artery disease and high blood pressure. Patients with heart failure have a poor prognosis and a significantly reduced quality of life. The main symptoms are shortness of breath, swelling of the ankles, and malaise. After diagnosis, patients are hospitalized on average once a year, with more than half dying within 5 years. Chronic heart failure is a condition in which the heart is unable to properly pump blood around the body. This usually happens because the heart has become weak or stiff. Ejection fraction, the percentage of blood in the ventricles that is drained during the cardiac cycle, is the most important measure of cardiac function. When the pumping action of the heart is weak, it is called “heart failure with reduced ejection fraction”, and when it is hard and does not relax properly, it is called “heart failure with maintained ejection fraction”. Acute heart failure is life-threatening Conditions that require urgent assessment and treatment; it may be the first sign of heart failure (a new onset), and more often due to the acute exacerbation of chronic heart failure. For diagnosis, if you suspect chronic heart failure, the guidelines recommend measuring the level of the hormone (natriuretic peptide) produced by the heart. If the level is normal, the patient can rest assured that the chances of heart failure are very low. If high, this should encourage referral echocardiography to detect the underlying heart problem. All patients with heart failure are usually treated with diuretics to reduce shortness of breath and swelling of the ankles. For heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, many drug treatments that improve survival: angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitors (ARNI), beta blockers, mineral corticoid receptor antagonists There is (MRA). In addition, the guidelines state that both dapagliflozin and empagliflozin reduce the risk of hospitalization for cardiovascular death and heart failure, so a new class of drugs, also called glyflozin, is a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor. Recommended. For standard treatment. Some patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction may also benefit from devices such as defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers. The guidelines state that no treatment has been shown to reduce mortality and morbidity in heart failure patients with maintained ejection fractions. Exercise is recommended for all competent patients with chronic heart disease to improve quality of life and reduce hospitalization for heart failure. For people with more severe illness, frailty, or comorbidities, a monitored exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation program should be considered. “Most of the medications that improve survival and reduce hospitalization also have beneficial effects on quality of life and symptoms,” said Teresa McDonna, chair of the Guidelines Task Force at King’s College Hospital in London, UK. I am. “There are some interventions that do not affect survival but improve quality of life and symptoms-for example, motor rehabilitation-should also be offered to patients with chronic heart failure.” The guidelines recommend that all patients have access to a multidisciplinary heart failure disease management program to ensure that heart failure is properly diagnosed and managed. These programs are associated with better care and improved results. In addition, patients with heart failure should be encouraged to be actively involved in managing their condition. Self-care includes adopting healthy habits such as physical activity, avoiding excessive salt intake, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding excessive alcohol intake, and banning smoking. It is also important to avoid drinking large amounts of fluids, be aware of sleep problems, monitor changes in symptoms, and know when to contact your health care professional. Patients with heart failure are at increased risk of infection, exacerbate their symptoms, and can be a promoter of acute heart failure. The guidelines state that patients with heart failure should be considered vaccinated against influenza, pneumococcus, and COVID-19. The guidelines provide general advice on how to prevent heart failure. This includes regular physical activity, smoking cessation, a healthy diet, no / light alcohol intake, influenza vaccination, and treatment of high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Recommendations are also made on how to manage patients with heart failure who have coexisting conditions such as atrial fibrillation and valvular heart disease. “It is very important to treat the root cause of heart failure and its comorbidities,” said Marcometra, a professor at the University of Brescia in Italy, who chairs the Guideline Task Force. “Appropriate treatment of hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease can prevent the development of heart failure. Atrial fibrosis, valvular disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency and other comorbidities often coexist with heart failure and recruitment specific Treatment can have a significant impact on a patient’s clinical course. “

