Nevada’s Poison Control Center sees a “significant” increase in calls from people taking ivermectin

Las Vegas (class) – The Nevada Toxicology Administration has increased calls for people who say they have been exposed to ivermectin, despite doctors and government agencies warning that the use of ivermectin is not approved for the treatment of COVID-19. I am reporting.

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug used for both the treatment and prevention of animals. There is no evidence that it is effective against COVID-19, which is a virus and not a parasite.

“COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease. We have lived with it sometimes for what looks forever.” article Read on the FDA website. “Given the number of deaths caused by the disease, it’s probably not surprising that some consumers are considering unconventional treatments that haven’t been approved or approved by the Food and Drug Administration.”

The FDA has also reported several hospitalizations from people who have attempted self-treatment with doses for large animals.

“For one thing, veterinary drugs are often used in large animals such as horses and cows, so they are often in high concentrations. This is much heavier than us and can be over a ton. There is, “the article states. “Such high doses can be very toxic to humans.”

In addition to not being licensed for COVID-19 treatment, there is no evidence that ivermectin is even effective in treating COVID-19.

“That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard,” said Las Vegas horse owner Leonard Sanchez. “It even says,’If you swallow, you need to see a doctor.’ It’s the same with bleach. Why swallow bleach?”

Still, people are buying medicine for big animals. Often over £ 1,000. For example, Sanchez’s horse Melanie now weighs 1,061 pounds, says her veterinarian AJ Manship.

“I don’t know if I was surprised,” said Manship, who works at the Desert Pines Horse Medical Surgery Center, about people taking ivermectin in hopes of treating COVID-19. “I think I was disappointed — and most of all, I had little to worry about.”

Ivermectin for horses is provided in tablets or pastes. According to Manship, the usual dose for horses is not even a complete syringe. However, some people eat veterinary drugs regardless of their intake.

The FDA reports that some forms of ivermectin have been approved for the treatment of human parasites, but no animal varieties available online. Doctors will prescribe drugs for human parasitic infections, and the drugs will not be given to horses, the FDA warns.

“It’s important to note that these products are different from those for humans and are only safe when used as prescribed for animals,” the FDA writes.

“In short, it’s not approved for what people are using it for,” Manship said.