All About the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

The vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use in the United States so far use two different types of technology:

Let’s break down how each vaccine uses one of these two technologies to help promote immunity against the coronavirus. Check out the infographic below to see a visual representation of how the mRNA and adenovirus vector vaccines work.

Pfizer-BioNTech

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also called BNT162b2 in the scientific literature and Comirnaty in some countries. It’s given in two doses spaced 21 days (3 weeks) apart.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses mRNA technology, which develops immunity using the following process:

When the vaccine is injected, surrounding cells take up the mRNA contained in the vaccine. Once inside a cell, mRNA stays outside the nucleus of the cell. It cannot interact with the DNA contained in the nucleus. MRNA provides instructions to the cell for making the spike protein that’s found on the surface of the coronavirus. Typically, the coronavirus uses the spike protein to bind to other cells and enter them. The cell uses the information provided by the mRNA to produce the spike protein. When this process is complete, the mRNA is destroyed. The cell then displays the spike protein on its surface. Immune cells in your body recognize the spike protein as a foreign substance and start building an immune response to it. New antibodies and immune cells that recognize this specific spike protein are produced as your body develops your immune response. Your body has now built an immune response to the specific spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus. Your immune system can now help protect you from getting sick with COVID-19 because it’s been “trained” to fight against infections caused by exposure to this coronavirus in the future.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures between -112°F (-80°C) and -76°F (-60°C) to keep the mRNA molecule in the vaccine stable.

Once diluted and prepared for an injection, it can remain at room temperature for up to 6 hours before it becomes unusable.

Moderna

You may see the Moderna vaccine called mRNA-1273 in scientific papers. Like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine is given in two doses spaced 28 days (4 weeks) apart.

The Moderna vaccine also uses mRNA technology that uses the same mechanism as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to build immunity to the coronavirus spike protein.

Similar to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine must also be stored at very cold temperatures, between -58°F (-50°C) and 5°F (-15°C). Once a vial is opened and prepared for an injection, it’s stable at room temperature for up to 12 hours .

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

You may see the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine referred to as JNJ-78436735 or Ad26.COV2.S in scientific papers. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the J&J vaccine can be given as a single dose.

The J&J vaccine uses an adenovirus vector, which is a modified inactivated adenovirus (a type of virus) that’s designed not to cause disease in people.

Once the vaccine delivers the adenovirus vector into a host cell, the vector is broken down and the adenovirus cannot cause any harm in the body.

Here’s how the J&J vaccine works:

When the vaccine is injected, the adenovirus enters into the surrounding cells. Adenoviruses cannot integrate into your DNA. An adenovirus’s genetic material cannot change or interact with your DNA in any way. Your cells use the information from the adenovirus’s DNA to make spike protein. Once the spike protein is made, it’s displayed on the surface of the cell. Your immune system notices the spike protein on the surface of the cell and recognizes it as a foreign substance. It then produces an immune response to help fight against the protein. As in the mRNA vaccines, antibodies and immune cells that specifically recognize the spike protein are generated. This helps prevent you from becoming sick with COVID-19.