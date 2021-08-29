Health
Victoria remains blocked due to a surge in COVID cases, but Andrews wants to reduce the number
As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to increase in the state, Victorian people are being told to prepare for another blockade extension.
Authorities initially planned to relax the restrictions on Thursday, September 2, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said There were too many cases to seriously consider opening.
So will this be the norm until the community reaches an immunization rate of 80%?
Numbers draw a dark picture
on Sunday, Victoria recorded 92 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, A number not seen since the middle of Melbourne’s deadly second wave in 2020.
This is the maximum number of cases recorded in one day since 110 cases on September 2, 2020.
The state-wide blockade was summoned in early August after only eight new incidents were discovered.
“Clearly, there are nearly 100 cases today, many of which remain a mystery, many of which were in the community during the infection period. Opening a Victorian community in just a few days. Is impossible. “Time.”
However, it is not yet known what the shape of this blockade will be. Andrews said the government has not yet received advice from the Chief Health Officer on “what is possible and what is safe.”
But he warned people to expect more of the same.
“We don’t anticipate a mitigation on Thursday,” Andrews said.
“I do not anticipate that they will be a major change.
What does it mean for Victorians to live with the virus?
There are increasingly different views from states, territories, and federal states on the National Cabinet’s plans to open the country.
The roadmap, backed by Doherty Institute modeling, shows more freedom when 70% and 80% of the adult population are fully vaccinated.
But the question is how it has been interpreted by different jurisdictions.
New South Wales received more than half of the one million additional Pfizer doses secured from Poland earlier this month in response to the worsening outbreak in Poland.
Andrews said Victoria has gained a “reasonable share” of these doses, but wants to ensure that additional inventory is shipped “using the fairest method.”
“The national plan is about all of us working together,” he said.
“It’s also not a national plan for a picnic, just quietly. There is no idea of giving up the vaccine that might have been in Victorian weapons so that others could go on a picnic. What we are trying to do is divide it fairly. “
The reference to the picnic was a thinly obscured swipe in New South Wales. There, this week, Prime Minister Gladys Beregikrian confirmed the relaxation of outdoor assembly rules for fully vaccinated people.
Andrews said that despite the national plan, it would eventually end up in the immediate situation.
“It will be a really challenging part,” he said.
Delta Variant is a game changer
On Sunday, Andrews said Combine Delta, It was a barely fair battle.
He said Delta was “extremely infectious” and would “run and run hard” unless they suppressed it, as seen in Sydney and elsewhere in the world.
in the meantime Southwest and West Sydney are still the most affected areas, Virus crosses regions and borders ACT, Victoria, New Zealand, now all fighting In their own outbreak.
Other countries, including Vietnam, were welcomed as a COVID-19 success story, Currently suffering from delta variant outbreaks..
Earlier, a leading virologist told ABC, the world May be playing “Cat and Mouse” With the virus for the rest of our lives.
Eddie Holmes of the University of Sydney said the virus “continues to create diversity.” This will be made possible by parts of the world where vaccine coverage is very low.
But he said he didn’t expect a variant like Delta to emerge this soon.
“What really happened is that the virus is much more infectious than the first variant that appeared,” Holmes said.
“It’s a much worse place than we thought we were a year or so ago.”
So is there no limit to the blockage?
Andrews said he needed to talk more about what the new restrictions would look like, based on advice from the Chief Health Officer.
“If there’s something we can do safely, of course, with that advice, we’ll do it,” he said.
“… If you open now, it’s completely and completely away from us, our hospitals are full, and delta mutants infect more people faster than we can vaccinate people. And it gets out of control. “
Still softens the possibilities, says Premier
Andrews remained hopeful, saying that Victorian people were asked if they should resign from the blockade until we reached the optimal number of vaccinations, not the advice received from health authorities.
“We have options available in small numbers, and if we can reduce them further we will use them in other parts of the country where they are going to vaccinate their way. I have options that I can’t do, “he said.
“We still have the opportunity to reduce this to a very small number and then mitigate it.
“Open. We have to wait and see, but there are choices. No one has given up on it. It’s still alive, realistic and possible.”
