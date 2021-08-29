7 Ways Delta Can Infect You, Experts Say

We are not the same old COVID A pandemic from last year, though it can feel like that. In fact, the new delta variant of the coronavirus is “more dangerous” and “all-new ball game”, enough to crush the threat despite the fact that so many people in the country are vaccinated. There are no people. How can I stay safe? Knowing how you can get infected is the beginning.From improving ventilation to avoiding these particular conditions, read 7 ways Delta Variants can infect you and don’t miss them to ensure your health and the health of others. A sure sign that you have a “long” COVID and you may not even know it..

Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, head of the CDC, calls the Delta mutant the most serious respiratory illness she has ever seen. And she knows that the vaccine is your best defense against it. “Don’t underestimate the risk of serious consequences for this virus,” she said at a recent press conference. “Vaccines are the best tool needed to address this pandemic. There is more and more data on the safety and efficacy of US-approved vaccines. Currently, one vaccine is FDA approved. “-Pfizer Vaccine has received full FDA approval. “Extraordinary data on the safety and efficacy of others. If you have not been vaccinated and are ready to review your vaccination decision, or if you still have questions, your doctor or trustworthy Please consult your source for information. You will need to be vaccinated. ”Or go to vaccines.gov. Keep reading for other ways you might get a delta.

Dr. Anthony FauciThe president’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases advises children to wear masks, and basically the same advice for adults. Other experts are more accurate and energetic about which is best. They recommend N95 masks or KN95 masks that better remove the virus. “At this point, we need to do everything we can to control the outbreak,” says a virus expert, “of course, a mask.” Michael Osterholm, And he says you really need “N95 mask or KN95 for kids. Masking is very important now. Vaccination is still the number one, a few weapons we have. Even if everyone is vaccinated today, these people are not yet immune, so the next 4-6 weeks will continue to surge as they do now. So what they can do today is a mask is.”

When asked if children are at risk of returning to school. Dr. Walensky said schools that did not follow the CDC guidelines were at greatest risk. “To reduce the spread of this variant, get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors in public,” says the CDC. “Delta mutants cause more infections and spread faster than previous forms of the virus that causes COVID-19. They can cause more serious illness in unvaccinated people than previous strains. Vaccines continue to reduce the risk of being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, including this variant. Vaccines, including those for this variant, continue to be very effective in preventing hospitalization and death. . “

“Knowing the risks helps us take steps to reduce the risks every day. There are many things we can do to protect ourselves and protect our loved ones from this virus, including delta variants.” Dr says.Maria Wankel Hove World Health Organization.. “This includes ensuring that your hands are clean and wearing a mask, that the mask covers your nose and mouth, and that your hands are clean when you put on and take off the mask. You need to avoid and maintain crowded spaces. Keep a distance from others and if you are indoors, make sure you are in a well-ventilated room. In many ways, one Or just open two windows to improve air flow. All these measures will reduce your chances of being exposed to the virus and your chances of getting infected. “

Even if you are vaccinated, you can still catch delta variants of COVID. The surprising news is that the vaccine has reduced the chances of hospitalization or serious illness. There are some important things to know about breakthrough infections. One is to get tested if you think you have cold symptoms or symptoms like traditional COVID symptoms such as fever and loss of smell. Why? The second important thing to know is that if you get a breakthrough infection, you could pass Delta to someone else, perhaps someone who is immunocompromised or unvaccinated, such as a small child, at serious risk. It means that there is. In a study conducted after the outbreak of vaccinated people in Provincial Town, Massachusetts, scientists said that they had a breakthrough, that is, they were vaccinated, but they were a breakthrough infection and their infection. It is now possible to infect uninfected people, which is a bit alarming in the sense that the CDC will cause changes in the guidelines announced regarding vaccinated people and wearing masks. When you’re in a high-risk area, it’s a geographically indoor setting, “says Dr. Forch. Fortunately, “fPeople who have been vaccinated against a breakthrough infection with this variant appear to be infected for a shorter period of time, “said the CDC.

In this country, the most common infections are found in areas with low immunization rates. It currently includes much of the South and Texas, but it has also occurred in Oregon, Florida, Texas, Indiana, and New Mexico, and states such as Illinois and Louisiana require face masks. Please be careful before going out. “The Delta variant shows a daily desire to be opportunists in areas that have betrayed us and have shown no enhanced response to it,” Dr. Warrensky said in a briefing. “COVID-19 continues to present many challenges and cost our country a great deal.”

You will also want to avoid a large number of people. Immediately after Dr. Forch trembled at a large number of people at a motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, state incidents surged by more than 450%. "It's time for you to deal with a public health crisis. It can involve you, your family, and everyone else who needs to do exactly what you want to do. There is sex, "Fauci said. Meet the press.