Staff stuck for Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital ED “Under Pressure”

The Northern Community Health Coordination Center refused to confirm or reject the number of staff evacuated from the emergency department of Middlemore Hospital.

At least 24 staff members in the emergency department of Middlemore Hospital have resigned due to potential exposure to Covid-19, which is claimed by health care workers in the department.

The Ministry of Health confirmed last week that a small number of busy emergency department staff were stranded after a patient who visited ED later tested positive for the delta mutant.

The Northern Community Health Coordination Center (NRHCC) did not confirm whether the number had risen to at least 24, but 144 staff members across the Manukau District Health Commission (DHB), including some, Covid- He said he had 19 related sick leave. From ED.

However, the medical staff who asked not to name the hospital already had an ED in the hospital. Under pressure It was a serious concern due to the shortage of staff and the number of staff being pulled from the daily roster.

“It just gets worse. There are Covid-19 positive patients in the hospital and there is always a risk to the staff when caring for them,” they said. “The healthcare system is already under pressure and this will only be added to it.

“I think Manukau County DHB is doing its best in this situation, but things that previously didn’t have to be addressed are evolving.”

However, a spokesperson said in a statement that 144 staff members in Manukau DHB County are currently on Covid-19-related sick leave, including ED staff.

They also said the numbers cover people who may have visited places of interest and are believed to have close contact.

A spokeswoman said it did not affect the hospital staff level and was only a small part of the DHB workforce.

They said none of the affected staff were on vacation because of a Middlemore Hospital emergency department employee who tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Salary Medical Specialists Association (ASMS) Secretary-General Sarah Dalton said the loss of so many staff, not to mention the very busy emergency department, is a daunting task for any hospital department.

“I think it’s right to beat them,” she said. “But many emergency departments are already struggling with winter illness and staff shortages before this outbreak, and they may not be able to afford it.”

Dalton said it only puts pressure on other health care workers to regain slack.

Last week it was revealed Middlemore Hospital Staff working in the emergency department tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said the public health risk was low because the staff were asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.

NS In-house memo A patient sent to Middlemore Hospital staff on August 20 stated that he had entered the emergency department between 10:45 pm and 2:30 am on August 13 and 14.

However, the patient was self-discharged without seeing a doctor and subsequently tested positive for Covid.

The Ministry of Health said it had been advised that a small number of ED staff had been stranded as a caveat as a result of investigations and tests. At that time, all staff were tested and all returned negative results.