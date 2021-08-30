Victoria reports 73 local COVID-19 cases after confirming blockade extension





Victoria recorded 73 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases from 24 hours to midnight on Sunday. Twenty-two infections were associated with previously published cases, while 21 other sources are under investigation. So far, only 24 new cases have been confirmed to be isolated for the entire duration of infection. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced an extension of the blockade in Victoria on Sunday after reporting 92 new cases acquired locally by the state. He said the extension will be announced in the coming days. Of the cases acquired locally, 52 have been related to existing cases and outbreaks so far. Further case information will be provided this morning. [2/2] — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 29, 2021 Health Minister Martin Foley said Monday that state outbreaks are expected to begin to peak. He also said there would be no roadmap from limits this time, like Victoria’s deadly second wave last year. Instead, the plan has been agreed by the national cabinet to depend on vaccination coverage. “Public health teams are working on specific schedules and specific measures,” he told reporters in Melbourne. “But when it comes to timeframes … the strategy is that the national cabinet has agreed that when you reach 70%, you have more options when you reach 80% vaccination coverage. “When you do that, you have more choices, starting with the lowest possible infection level.” share

The new case, announced on Monday, means that there are currently 805 active COVID-19 infections in Victoria. Over 26,700 vaccine doses were administered at the state hub, with 41,395 test results on Sunday. Victoria’s exposure site list Currently standing over 930.. Monday is the first day GPs and pharmacies can administer Pfizer to people aged 16-39, and Foley recommends people to book in these ways if they can’t book a state clinic. I did. The virus continues to spread in the area, and one of the people who went to a funeral in Melbourne on Sunday was announced in the town of Traralgon, Gippsland. Outbreaks in Sheparton continue to grow, with nine cases reported on Monday associated with the cluster. In Melbourne, the western and northern parts of the city remain a concern, and authorities have to repeatedly remind people to be tested as soon as they become aware of their symptoms, as they wait up to two weeks for them to be wiped off. did not. Use AAP. SBS offers live translations of COVID-19 press conferences in New South Wales and Victoria in a variety of languages. Click here for more information.

