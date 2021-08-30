COVID-19: New Zealand reports first death related to Pfizer jab | World News





New Zealand reported the first death associated with the Pfizer vaccine after a woman suffered rare side effects. The Ministry of Health of the country said COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The Vaccine Independent Safety Oversight Board (CV-ISMB) believes that women’s deaths are due to “probably vaccination” myocardial inflammation. However, the case has been referred to a coroner and the official cause of death has not yet been identified. Follow the Daily Podcast Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreeker CV-ISMB was also aware of other medical problems that could have affected her death after vaccination. “This is the first case of new Zealand If deaths in the first few days after vaccination are associated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, “the ministry said in a statement without revealing the age of the woman. The ministry has added a vaccine monitoring committee allegedly killed from myocarditis, a rare but known side effect of vaccination. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the muscles of the heart that limits the ability of organs to pump blood and can cause changes in heart rate rhythm. Last month, the New Zealand Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Safety Authority (Medsafe) issued a safety warning regarding myocarditis to raise awareness of side effects. All cases of death after vaccination will be referred to CV-ISMB for review. Dr. John Tate, Chairman of the Board, said: “NS Pfizer vaccine It is very effective in protecting against serious illness and death from COVID-19 and is confident in its use in New Zealand. “ The Ministry of Health has reassured people that the benefits of jabs are “significantly outweighed” the risk of side effects of COVID and vaccines. In response, Pfizer recognized that there may be an incidence of myocarditis after vaccination, but said such side effects were extremely rare. “Pfizer takes very seriously the possible adverse events associated with our vaccine,” the company said. “We carefully monitor all such events, collect relevant information and share it with regulators around the world.” Health officials have vaccinated more than 2 million New Zealanders so far. Women’s death happens when New Zealand fights outbreaks Delta variant After 6 months without the virus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Oakland will be tightly blocked for at least two more weeks, and the rest of the region will be tightly closed for at least another week, with slightly less restrictions. Data from Johns Hopkins University have recorded a total of 3,520 COVID cases and 26 virus-related deaths in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-new-zealand-reports-its-first-death-linked-to-pfizer-jab-12394977 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos