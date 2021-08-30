Health
Despite the Prime Minister’s anger, Prince Charles’ receptionist is not responsible for the infection
In an interview as part of the investigation, women and other Metro Health North hospital and health service officers said she was instructed to leave the area each time a COVID-positive patient was transferred to the ward. ..
Audits of vaccination logs and door swipe card access revealed that no staff or third parties could enter the room without at least one vaccination.
The worker himself could not remember being told that vaccination was available, but it was “voluntary” for that role and she intended to be vaccinated “in the future”.
“There was no evidence that one or more people had violated the instructions,” the report said.
Approved by Health Minister Yvette Dat and flagged for further expansion, it was recommended that all persons working in the same building as the COVID-19 ward extend their vaccination obligations.
“We should vaccinate everyone in COVID hospitals,” Ms. D’Ath told reporters after the publication of the document, referring to six people across Brisbane containing separate pandemic wards. Did.
Among them, she said that 83 percent of the initial dose range and 77 percent had already been fully vaccinated. The lowest initial dose rate of about 75% was among management staff.
Ms. D’Ath said the method by which workers were infected with the virus was not a reference to the report, but no other health care workers tested positive in the hospital. After being infected with the virus, the receptionist gave it to only one family member.
“I know she’s directly related to one of the positive cases in the ward, but nothing has been identified so far about how the infection happened,” D’Ath said. He said.
“If it is reported that there is no cheating here, I will not look for someone to punish.”
However, Ms. D’Ath acknowledged that policies and procedures could be improved, as indicated in the recommendations. You were asked if you plan to review your health direction more extensively to ensure that it is working as intended. The situation that led to the outbreak of Sydney, She said these are constantly being updated.
Chief Health Officer Janet Young said he didn’t think the vaccine was in the wrong direction or too vague at the time, but he truly believed that the workers should have been vaccinated.
Asked if she regrets her strong words towards young workers, Ms. Paraschuk told reporters on Monday, “That was the information we were receiving.”
No one was held accountable, so she said the report did not state whether it was a system failure that led to the incident.
“In general, if we improve the system, someone will be held responsible,” said David Krisafuri, leader of the LNP opposition.
We also found three cases of people using emergency exits without personal protective equipment and undressing stations from about 2000 doorways, having only a single point to access the COVID-19 ward. A recommendation was made later. ..
We also recommend that you place concierge staff at any entry point to monitor staff compliance with your requirements. This requires that no one else swipe the door, which is known to occur occasionally, rather than a “pattern.”
Infection at Prince Charles Hospital Mysterious infections of three healthcare workers Earlier this year at Princess Alexandra Hospital, and an outbreak of quarantine January Grand Chancellor Hotel..
