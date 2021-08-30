Covid-19: New Zealand should aim for more than 90% vaccination-epidemiologist Rod Jackson

New Zealand should aim to vaccinate 90 percent of its eligible population if society deals with Delta variants, leading epidemiologists say.



Photo: RNZ / Nick Monroe

Rod Jackson, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Auckland, said: 9am to noon The highest possible level of vaccination was required to combat the rapidly spreading delta mutants.

He said more restrictions would be needed if the virus spread to essential workers.

“If we find that it’s going on in the next few days, we’ll have to move on to something like level 4.5, which will be especially important for essential workers.

“They all need to be vaccinated and need to wear N95 masks. They all need to work harder to prevent this infection.

“The only sure thing about this pandemic as a whole is that if you keep infected people away from uninfected people, we’ll hit it in our heads.”

Jackson said that implementing best practices in Delta is a new territory for the world and everyone is behind the game.

But New Zealand simply didn’t have enough vaccine, so he said it should appear to bring others.

On Friday, nearly 90,000 vaccines were given. This is the second highest daily total ever.

Health Minister Aisha Varal The government said it would seek ways to keep vaccination rates at an increasing rate.Sustainable with the current supply system, not 50,000 to 60,000 a day.

“We don’t have enough vaccines and we need to find a way to avoid it. One way to avoid it is to introduce another vaccine.”

Like the Pfizer vaccine, Medsafe has approved the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines.

“I think we should seriously consider other vaccines for those who want to get it now.”

The best situation for health and economy was still exclusion, which simply meant that the virus was not currently widespread in the community.

“In New South Wales, that may no longer be possible, because it may be out of control … their hands may have been forced, and they may have been oppressed.

The biggest short-term threat is exponential spread, but in the long run, modeling is progressing on how to manage the virus after the vaccine has been delivered to everyone.

“Basically, you’re either vaccinated or vaccinated. Some people get vaccinated with Covid, but for those who get vaccinated, Covid is like influenza. If unvaccinated, it will be at least 20 times worse than influenza. This is another disease.

“Modeling from Australia-and perhaps very similar in New Zealand-is that reaching 90% of eligible vaccinations can kill 1000 people.”

In addition to reducing the number of potential deaths, vaccination rates above 90% help hospitalization rates.

According to Jackson, ICU people using Covid-19 will need more staff and resources and will keep out a few other people who may need to be there.

“My wish is for all New Zealanders and all commentators to come up with innovative and constructive ways to support vaccination that hesitate to vaccinate.”

He said the majority of people who had not yet been vaccinated or had not booked were not opposed to the vaccine, but hesitated.