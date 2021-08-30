Twenty-four lawmakers recommend vaccination of pregnant and lactating women.Express concerns about the health crisis of pregnant women

Early in the 2021 session, the Kentucky House Democratic Women’s Caucus sponsored a Kentucky Mother and Infant Health project. This is a slate of over 20 bills and resolutions aimed at raising awareness of the Kentucky mother’s health crisis and improving childbirth health. People and toddlers throughout the Federation.

The need for action is clear, says the 24 members of the house (named below).

Women in Kentucky die more than twice the national average due to pregnancy-related causes, and the United States is the last wealthy country to result in maternal health.

These alarming maternity health assessments have been around long before the onset of COVID-19, and the current pandemic makes problems much more dangerous for pregnancy and childbirth. Studies show that pregnant women and new mothers are more likely to be more ill with COVID than non-pregnant women and have a 70% higher risk of dying than other patients. The virus also increases the likelihood of preterm birth and other complications.

Fortunately, there are ways to deal with the serious increased risk to pregnant people and new mothers. The COVID vaccine is very effective in preventing infection and limiting the severity of symptoms in people who later test positive. This life-saving treatment has been approved for pregnant women and new mothers, and there is increasing evidence that when these women are vaccinated, they will pass protective antibodies to the foetation.

This bright silver lining says that the best we can do at this time to improve the health of mothers and babies is to vaccinate pregnant people and new mothers as many arms as possible with the COVID vaccine. That’s why the legislature believes.

In late July, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Maternal and Fetal Medicine Society supported the cause, and on August 11, a report from the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention strongly vaccinated pregnant and lactating mothers. I recommended it. The report cited a new study of 2,500 vaccinated pregnant women who were found not to have an increased risk of miscarriage.

Surprisingly, the CDC reports that less than a quarter of pregnant women have been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, and there is still great uncertainty about how many women affect both themselves and their children. Emphasizes that you have. We understand that we are hesitant, but at the same time, we hope that these studies and the recent full approval of the vaccine by the FDA will make them more reassured and more likely to be vaccinated. increase.

The number of COVID cases has returned to a number that has not been seen since winter, and the pediatric ward is filled with young patients, making it impossible to clarify the need for action.

It is very important to emphasize that vaccines have been a part of our lives for decades. By the time they are two years old, most toddlers will have been vaccinated against some of the illnesses that once caused havoc in previous generations.

These vaccines are the reason why they are not alive for fear of illnesses such as polio, measles, mumps and whooping cough. There is reason to believe that the COVID vaccine will eventually be approved by most, if not all, children.

Until that time, the best way to protect them, and all of us, is to vaccinate more qualified people. It remains the easiest and easiest way to keep us all healthy and open to schools and the economy.

It will also make a world of difference for those who are pregnant or want to be, and the children they bring to the world.

Legislators now urge everyone to do everything we can to protect them and give them a bright future.

Congressmen: Lisa Wilner, Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham, Angie Hatton, Mary Lou Marzian, Kelly Flood, Ruth Ann Palumbo, Susan Westrom Pam Stevenson, Attica Scott, Mackenzie Cantrell , Josie Raymond, Patty Minter, Buddy Wheatley, Nima Kurkani, Cherlynn Stevenson, Rachel Roberts, Ashley Tackett Laferty, Reginald Meeks, Jeff Donohue, Al Gentry, Tom Burch, George Brown, Charlie Miller.