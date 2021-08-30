Worcester County COVID cases increased by 1,075 this week





In Massachusetts, the state added 10,060 cases, resulting in an 8.8% increase in new coronavirus cases during the week ending Sunday. Last week there were 9,249 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Massachusetts ranks 45th in the state for the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 5.4% from the previous week, and 1,086,936 cases were reported. Massachusetts accounts for 2.07% of the country’s population and 0.93% of the country’s cases last week. Nationwide, 39 states had more cases than last week. Worcester County reported 1,075 cases and 5 deaths last week. A week ago, 929 cases and 5 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 81,711 cases and 2,278 deaths have been reported. Within Massachusetts, the worst weekly outbreak per person was in Hampden County, with 233 cases per 100,000 people per week. 168 Bristol County; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Overall, the newest case was added in Middlesex County, with 1,820 cases. In Hampden County, 1,087; and Suffolk County, 1,075. Weekly cases increased in 10 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Middlesex, Essex and Worcester counties. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Massachusetts ranks second in the state in terms of at least one vaccination, with 75.2% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 61.6%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. Massachusetts reported 81,313 vaccinations, including 38,854 initial doses, during the week ending Sunday. Last week, the state received 89,665 vaccinations, including 46,725 initial doses. In total, Massachusetts reported that it administered a total dose of 9,448,906. In Massachusetts, 45 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before, 32 people were reported dead. In Massachusetts, a total of 753,795 people have been coronavirus-positive and 18,219 have died from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 38,796,746 people are positive and 637,531 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases nationwide USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 1,022

The week before: 933

4 weeks ago: 695 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 130,817

Week before: 126,409

4 weeks ago: 83,804 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

