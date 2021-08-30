Warning because the Covid variant found in South Africa is the “most mutated” strain so far





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Currently, 10 coronavirus variants are being monitored by British scientists (Photo: Shutterstock). Scientists warn that the first Covid mutant identified in South Africa “may be more infectious” than all other mutations identified so far. The C.1.2 strain was detected by South African scientists in May this year and is believed to have the potential to evade the coronavirus vaccine. After being identified in South Africa, this variant was found in the United Kingdom, China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise “The most mutated variant ever” Scientists have associated the strain with “increased infectivity,” which is said to be the most mutated variant ever detected since the virus was first discovered in Wuhan, China last year. I am. According to experts from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in South Africa and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, the mutation rate for the C.1.2 strain is about 41.8 mutations per year. This is almost twice the current global mutation rate of other coronavirus concern variants (VOCs) discovered so far. Researchers have found that the number of South African C.1.2 genomes increased monthly, from 0.2% in May to 1.6% in June. This rose to 2.0 again in July. Alpha, beta, and gamma variants all show a consistent, short-term increase in mutations, and scientists have found that 14 mutations in nearly 50 percent of the mutants carry the C.1.2 sequence. discovered. It is believed that this ability to mutate consistently helps the virus evade the antibodies provided by the Covid-19 vaccine, which can thereby reduce immunity. Scientists published their findings in the scientific journal Nature, writing: Epidemic, and then spread to multiple locations within two adjacent states. “At the same time that the infectious disease revived rapidly, it shows that the strain has expanded rapidly and has become dominant in the three states. “The full import of mutations is not yet clear, but genomic and epidemiological data suggest that this mutant has selective benefits from increased transmissibility, antigenic escape, or both. I am. “These data are urgent to refocus South Africa’s public health response on lowering infections to lower levels to limit the spread of this strain and further evolution of the virus, as well as reduce hospitalization and mortality. It emphasizes the need. “ Covid strain is one of the 10 variants in the UK Public Health England has revealed that the C.1.2 strain is one of the 10 coronavirus variants currently being monitored by British scientists. Another South African strain, named B.1.351, was discovered by scientists in an April study that could “break through” the protection provided by the Pfizer vaccine. The researchers compared the same number of people who were infected with the virus and were not vaccinated with about 400 people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than 14 days after receiving one or two jabs. Did. The findings showed that the vaccine appeared to be less effective against the B.1.351 mutant after the mutant was found among many people who received the two doses. The results suggest that the mutant can “break through” the protection of the vaccine “to some extent”. However, the researchers said the prevalence of the B.1.351 strain among those tested was low, meaning that it was not widespread throughout the population. This article was originally posted on a sister site, NationalWorld..

