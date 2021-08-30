Three Sydney Hospitals Carrying State Outbreak Loads

“That’s why we’re preparing for that, we’ve been almost two years old,” she said. “And again, our hospital system is under pressure. Do we need to do things differently? Of course we do.” NSW administers approximately 900,000 jabs per week and expects to reach a 70% vaccination rate by mid-October, when the ICU system is expected to face maximum testing. The Prime Minister said health modeling suggests that pressure on the ICU network will decrease as the state approaches its vaccination goals. “Our ICU Specialist, our Emergency Department Specialist, is one of the world’s leading professionals and they have been planning and training to address what we expect in the coming months. “She said. Paramedics were instructed to transport confirmed cases to Westmead in western Sydney, but suspected COVID-19 people were taken only to Auburn and Blacktown hospitals. Nurses treating patients at Westmead Hospital say they have a “strong sense of despair” as the number of cases continues to grow.

West Mead COVID Ward Nurses Not Allowed to Talk to the Media Herald They felt that “when it isn’t, the health care system is said to be dealing with it.” “As the number grows, you lose more and more hope,” she said last week, saying there were multiple Code Blue incidents in the ward, considered serious episodes. Hospital ICU nurses, who are also not allowed to speak to the media, said that about 30% of the unit’s staff had been withdrawn from private hospitals, pediatric intensive care units, and operating rooms, but were still understaffed. .. “These are patients who need to be cared for one-on-one because of their level of vision, but are doubling two patients to one nurse,” she said, “very much. It was “dangerous”. The nurse said the ICU had about 26 coronavirus patients and about 24 standard ICU ventilators over the weekend. She described the situation of the unit as “absolutely terrible” and staffing was the biggest issue.

“Nurses are burned out and no one wants to work overtime. There is no substitute for them,” she said. Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes said hospitals in the hotspot area need help by transporting surge staff and patients. “They certainly need to consider placing those patients elsewhere to reduce the load,” he said. There are 840 patients being treated in the hospital and 137 in the intensive care unit. Of those in the intensive care unit, 119 were unvaccinated, 13 received one dose, and five received two doses.

Health Minister Brad Hazard said the hospital system is being prepared to accommodate more COVID patients than it already supports, and private hospitals are waiting to provide further support. .. Four more deaths were reported on Monday, including an indigenous man in his 50s in Dubbo who had underlying health. He was the first person to succumb to the virus in western New South Wales, recording 60 new cases. Another man in his 70s, a woman in his 60s, and another male elderly caregiver also died during the latest reporting period. Dr. Kelly Chant, Chief Health Officer of New South Wales, said Guildford, Merrylands, Auburn, Punchbowl, and the surrounding suburbs were of greatest concern. “There is also a spillover effect on neighboring local governments, which usually goes to the local government where the worker is interested. [the virus] I’ll go back and affect my family, “Dr. Chant said.

“Ride and Meadowbank, and western suburbs such as Marrickville [is] It can be seen in factories and other workplaces. “ Loading The Prime Minister said the list of local government concerns that are subject to stricter restrictions in Sydney may change depending on the number in progress. Landwick residents have priority access to Pfizer’s jabs at bayside hotspots. Landwick, which borders Bayside, is also seeing an increase in incidents from illegal parties on August 14. Health advice to manage areas of greatest concern also considers the extent of immunization, where new cases are coming from, and how they are generated.