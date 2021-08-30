Health
COVID Vaccine Q & A: Immunity, Antibodies, Vaccine Approval | Coronavirus
As many Yakima Valley residents are considering whether to be vaccinated, we are asking about the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and other interventions.
Vaccine Questions from Dr. Scott Lindquist, State Epidemiologist of Infectious Diseases, Kathy Bay, Manager of Clinical and Quality Assurance at the State Department of Health, and Dr. Marty Bruggemann, Chief Medical Officer, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. The answer to is shown below.
The Republic of Yakima Herald will carry out these questions and answers in the coming days.
If a person becomes infected with COVID-19, do they have innate immunity or do they need to be vaccinated?
According to a recent study, innate immunity from COVID-19 infection is unlikely to persist as long as COVID-19 vaccine protection is provided, Bay said. People who have been vaccinated after receiving COVID-19 “have a much longer-lasting immunity and will not feel sick again when exposed,” Bay said. She said she would recommend vaccination if she had been infected with COVID-19 in the past.
Lindquist admitted that this is counterintuitive, as innate immunity from exposure to chickenpox and the like is known to be more effective than the corresponding vaccine. However, he echoed Bay and said it turned out not to be the case with COVID-19. For this virus, the vaccine is more effective than innate immunity.
Should individuals be tested for antibodies after receiving the COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccine?
No. Antibodies are not markers of immunity, but substitutes, Lindquist said. The presence of the antibody indicates that the body has responded to COVID-19, but it does not indicate whether anyone has immunity, he said, and the test is useless.
Is the COVID-19 vaccine ?
No. All three vaccines approved for use in the United States have passed the required testing protocols required by the US Food and Drug Administration. This process proceeded rapidly in response to the urgent need for treatment, with Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccines approved for urgent use.
On August 23, the Pfizer vaccine was fully approved by the FDA and required 6 months of follow-up data.
The mRNA technology used in both the Pfizer and Modana vaccines has been used in the past for vaccines to combat rabies and Zika, Lindquist said. “Therefore, this technology has been around for quite some time.”
..
Sources
2/ https://www.yakimaherald.com/special_projects/coronavirus/covid-vaccine-q-a-immunity-antibodies-and-vaccine-approvals/article_dae60609-ce83-5009-97d3-3e3dfe325da0.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]