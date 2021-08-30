I checked the receptionist at the unvaccinated Prince Charles Hospital infected with COVID-19 and found no violations.

Queensland Prime Minister Anastasia Parashek was “blamed” by an unvaccinated receptionist at Brisbane Hospital infected with COVID-19 after reports of no evidence of a health breach. “I said I wanted someone.

Key Point: As a result of the investigation, the receptionist did not enter the COVID ward of Prince Charles Hospital.

The receptionist’s brother was the only other person to sign COVID-19 as a result of the sending event.

In response to the incident, Prime Minister Anastasia Parasek said, “Someone will be held liable.”

Positive test for workers at Prince Charles Hospital The Delta strain caused a sudden blockade of millions of Queenslanders in late June after she was infected in the community for 10 days and traveled from Brisbane to Townsville and Magnetic Island.

An independent study led by infectious disease experts Dr. Paul Griffin and Catherine Taylor found a virus from an international traveler who returned home when a 19-year-old receptionist was working just outside the hospital’s COVID-19 ward. Was ordered in July after being infected with the virus. ..

According to a Metro-North Hospital and Health Service (MNHHS) research report, unvaccinated staff, including receptionists, were not in the COVID ward at Prince Charles Hospital.

The report did not find out how the receptionist was infected with the virus at the hospital.

It triggered Blockade of 11 municipalities in Townsville, Palm and Magnetic Island in addition to southeastern Queensland..

The receptionist's brother was the only other person infected with COVID-19 as a result of an infection event at Prince Charles Hospital.

The reception desk was reportedly 15 meters from the COVID ward, she was sitting behind a desk with a Perspex screen, and she had to leave the desk each time a COVID-positive patient was transferred to the ward. did not.

Prime Minister Anastasia Parasek defended her comment when she was “furious” and wanted someone to be “responsible” for the case.

“Well, I found that the report isn’t responsible for anyone, so that’s the report,” she said.

“I will accept it and Queenslander will accept it.

“At that time, it was the information we were receiving, and then we had that independent report, and we found that no one was responsible for the independent report.”

Ms Palaszczuk denied that it was an oversight that the receptionist had not been vaccinated due to a system failure.

Ms. D’Ath said there was concern that when receptionists were infected with the virus, anyone working in the COVID ward should be vaccinated under health guidance that requires vaccination. ..

“Not only did this individual not enter the ward or provide occasional or intermittent care that required vaccination, but no other staff member entered the ward without vaccination. “She said.

Health Minister Yvette Dat said the report found no negligence on the part of the hospital. ((( ABC news ).

Ms. D’Ath also defended the strong comments of the then Prime Minister.

“I think we were all very passionate and upset at the time,” she said.

“We were very worried, remembering that this staff went on a trip to Magnetic Island with our family. We were very worried about it and the possible consequences of the transmission.

“And, based on the information we had at the time, I think a rational person wondered,’Why was this person not vaccinated?'”

Ms. D’Ath denied that the health directive was ambiguous.

“It looks like we’re acknowledging the findings, which is why we conducted an independent study,” she said.

“We wanted to satisfy ourselves and give the public complete transparency about where this person is, what their role is, and whether they should be vaccinated.”

The prime minister said she was “furious” at the time. ((( ABC news ).

Ms. D’Ath said 77% of the medical staff at six Queensland hospitals, where the COVID ward is located, are fully vaccinated.

She said she never knew how the receptionist was infected with the virus in the ward, which was not part of the scope of the investigation.

“There is no evidence that this individual health care worker has been infected with an intermediary,” D’Ath said.

“I know she’s directly related to one of the positive cases in the ward, but I haven’t been able to identify how the infection happened.”

Dr. Janet Young, Chief Health Officer, said the receptionist should be vaccinated, and that it was a matter of semantics in her comment.

“I really said that and I believe that everyone who works at COVID hospitals should be vaccinated,” she said.

“That was my view at the time, but I need to get there. I can’t do things overnight. That’s what’s happening now.

“I couldn’t do it as quickly as I expected because of the slow deployment of supplies, but it’s increasing every day.”

The report provides recommendations for improving the protocol

An unvaccinated receptionist working outside the COVID-19 ward at Prince Charles Hospital got the disease. ((( Facebook: Prince Charles Hospital ).

Ms. D’Ath said many recommendations were made in her report on ways to improve and strengthen infection control in the COVID-19 ward.

“They recommend limiting entry points to the COVID ward, and if it is not practical to limit to one entry, we recommend placing a concierge and improving the sign with alternative entries.” She said.

“We need to require vaccination of all workers near the COVID ward, including workers working in the same building, and consider additional steps to ensure an electronic swipe to the COVID ward.”

However, Ms. D’Ath said the state government would like to go further and ensure that all staff at COVID Hospital are vaccinated.

The report also found that MNHHS has the appropriate policies, procedures and practices necessary to follow workers’ vaccination instructions.

Opposition leader David Krisafurli welcomed the release of the report and said there was a system process that disappointed the community.

“I am determined that something good will be born in the future, so I want you to move forward. [is] We can improve the system to prevent COVID from sneaking in through the back door. “

“Obviously it’s a risk, and obviously the system being deployed isn’t perfect and there are lessons to be learned.”

