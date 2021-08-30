Eating walnuts daily can lower “bad” cholesterol and reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease-ScienceDaily





Eating about 1/2 cup of walnuts daily for 2 years moderately lowers the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, known as “bad cholesterol,” and the total number of LDL particles and small LDL particles in healthy elderly people. Is said to have decreased.To a new study published today in the American Heart Association’s flagship journal circulation.

Healthy elderly people who ate a handful of walnuts (about ½ cup) daily for two years had moderately reduced levels of low-density lipoprotein or LDL cholesterol. Daily intake of walnuts also reduced the number of LDL particles, which are predictors of the risk of cardiovascular disease. Walnuts are a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids (alpha-linolenic acid) and have been shown to have beneficial effects on cardiovascular health. “Previous studies have shown that nuts in general, especially walnuts, have a lower incidence of heart disease and stroke, partly because of lower LDL cholesterol levels. Now they improve quality. Emilio Ross, co-author of the study, said he was the director of the lipid clinic for endocrine nutrition services at the Barcelona Hospital Clinic in Spain. “LDL particles come in a variety of sizes. Studies have shown that small, dense LDL particles are often associated with atherosclerosis, plaques or fat deposits that accumulate in the arteries. Our study shows that LDL cholesterol levels are exceeded. And we have the big picture. About lipoproteins and the impact of eating walnuts daily on the potential for improved cardiovascular risk. “ In a sub-study on walnuts and healthy aging, researchers conducted a large two-year randomized controlled trial to see if walnuts contributed to healthy aging. Regardless of whether regular walnut intake has beneficial effects on lipoproteins. The study was conducted from May 2012 to May 2016 and 708 participants (68% were women) between the ages of 63 and 79, healthy and independent adults living in Barcelona, ​​Spain and Loma Linda, California. Was targeted. Participants were randomly divided into two groups: active intervention and control. People assigned to the intervention group added about half a cup of walnut to their regular daily diet, while participants in the control group refrained from eating walnuts. Two years later, participants were tested for cholesterol levels and lipoprotein concentrations and sizes were analyzed by nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. This advanced test allows physicians to more accurately identify the characteristics of lipoproteins that are known to be associated with the risk of cardiovascular disease. The two-year study retention rate was 90% (632 participants completed the study). Complete lipoprotein analysis was available in 628. Among the key findings of all study participants: Two years later, walnut group participants had an average decrease in LDL cholesterol levels of 4.3 mg / dL and total cholesterol decreased by an average of 8.5 mg / dL.

Daily intake of walnuts reduced the total number of LDL particles by 4.3% and reduced the number of small LDL particles by 6.1%. These changes in the concentration and composition of LDL particles are associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

Intermediate density lipoprotein (IDL) cholesterol was also reduced. IDL cholesterol is a precursor of LDL and is known to refer to the density between the densities of low-density lipoprotein and very low-density lipoprotein. Over the last decade, IDL cholesterol has emerged as an associated lipid cardiovascular risk factor independent of LDL cholesterol.

Changes in LDL cholesterol between walnut groups varied by gender. LDL cholesterol was reduced by 7.9% in men and 2.6% in women. “This is not a significant reduction in LDL cholesterol, but it is important to note that at the beginning of the study all participants are very healthy and free of major non-communicable diseases, although in the elderly population. As expected, nearly 50% of participants were treated for both hypertension and hypercholesterolemia. All people who participated in our study, thanks in part to 32% of statin treatment. The average cholesterol level was normal, “says Ross. “For people with high blood cholesterol levels, the reduction in LDL cholesterol after a nut-rich diet can be much greater.” “Eating a handful of walnuts daily is an easy way to promote cardiovascular health. Many people are worried about unwanted weight gain when they include nuts in their diet,” Ross said. rice field. “Our study found that healthy walnut fat did not increase the weight of participants.” The main limitation of this study was that both participants and researchers knew who was eating walnuts and who were not. However, this study included two very different populations eating different diets. “The results were similar in both groups, so the results of this study can be safely applied to other populations,” Ros said. Further research is needed to clarify the differences in LDL results between men and women. According to the American Heart Association, walnuts are especially high in omega-3 fatty acids, the same heart-healthy fats found in oily fish. A serving is just a handful or 1.5 ounces of whole nuts or 2 tablespoons of nut butter. This study was funded by the California Walnut Commission.

