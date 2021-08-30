Health
Butler County Judge Orders Hospital to Treat COVID-19 Patients With Drugs
Butler County judge last week tried to force hospitals to administer ivermectin, an anthelmintic drug that federal regulators have warned of use in COVID-19 patients, after suffering from the disease in the ICU for several weeks. I have ruled in favor of women. ..
Butler County Civil Litigation Judge Gregory Howard ordered Westchester Hospital, part of the University of Cincinnati network, treats 51-year-old Jeffrey Smith with ivermectin. An order filed on August 23 forced the hospital to provide Smith with 30 mg of ivermectin daily for three weeks.
The drug was originally developed to exterminate livestock before doctors began using it for human parasitic diseases.Some researchers Received the Nobel Prize in 2015 To establish its effectiveness in humans. It is used to treat head lice, onchocerciasis (river blindness) and other illnesses.
Both the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Warned Americans about the use of ivermectin To treat the viral disease COVID-19. They say it has not been proven as a cure and can be dangerous and seriously harmful if taken in large doses.Review of available literature conducted earlier this month Journal Nature It turns out that there is no certainty in the available data on the potential benefits of ivermectin.
